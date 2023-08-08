Ochsner sees an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again as the world enters its fourth year of living with the highly contagious disease.

As we reported recently, data from the Centers for Disease Control shows upticks in hospital admissions, emergency room visits, and positive tests.

We reached out to Ochsner Health to see if they're seeing similar data, and Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, Infectious Diseases Specialist and System Medical Director for Quality and Patient Safety, Ochsner Health, provided us with some updates.

"We have been tracking an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases across our regions. Since the beginning of June, we have seen a significant increase in the positivity rate for individuals tested at Ochsner Health facilities," Kemmerly says.

Here's some of the data she shared:



At Ochsner Health, the COVID positivity rate has increased from 8% to 23%.

We are now also seeing an increase in hospitalizations related to the COVID-19 illness.

Over the past week, we have noted a 54% increase in hospitalized patients with COVID .

It is important to note that less than 20% of hospitalized patients with COVID are admitted for management of severe COVID-19 illnesses, the vast majority are being treated for other conditions but have COVID in addition to those illnesses.

As well, only 12% of our currently admitted COVID patients are in the ICU, which tells us the severity of illness related to the COVID-19 virus is potentially less than we have seen previously.

"This increase should be recognized as a signal for all to remain vigilant, especially those with pre-existing health conditions and as we’re nearing cold and flu season. Vaccination and boosters remain our best line of defense for preventing severe illness related to COVID-19. We also encourage all to continue to practice good hygiene, handwashing, and stay home should you develop significant cold and flu-like symptoms," Kemmerly said.