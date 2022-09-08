Ochsner Lafayette General presents "Parish Proud Day" community event

Girard Park is undergoing a transformation!

Ochsner Lafayette General will present "Parish Proud Day", a park beautification event, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

“Ochsner Lafayette General is honored to be the presenting sponsor of Parish Proud Day as it fosters our commitment to improving the overall health of our community. Our public parks provide invaluable health benefits to our friends, family, and patients, and we are proud to be a part of that,” says Patrick Gandy, CEO of Ochsner Lafayette General.

In partnership with the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture Department (PARC). Volunteers services will include:

Sprucing up the park with fresh coats of paint

Mulching

Cleaning-up overgrown vegetation around the pond

Laying down fresh track gravel and more during the day.

Ochsner Lafayette General, also present at the park, will offer community health screenings as well.

“PARC is excited to work with Parish Proud on events like this. It really takes a whole community to accomplish a large task like this. If we all do a little together, we can do a lot,” LCG PARS’s Programs and Maintenance Manager, Ross Gresham, said.

Volunteers can grab drinks courtesy of Lafayette Coca-Cola Bottling Co., along with complimentary food service and a live DJ, co-sponsored by Acadian companies.

Acadian Companies will also provide any first aid needed as well.

"The Acadian Companies is proud to work with Parish Proud in its efforts to empower change by improving our parish for today's residents as well as future generations. As a company that prides itself in its ability to serve its local communities, we are honored to be part of such a great event,” says Richard Zuschlag, CEO of the Acadian Companies.

In preparation for the event, Parish Proud asks that volunteers arrive 30 minutes early with signed waivers to help speed up registration.

Additionally, Parish Proud encourages volunteers to bring gardening tools such as shovels, shears, ladders and wheelbarrows, as supplies will be limited.

Volunteers can park in available spaces around UL Lafayette and the Petroleum Center, as parking lots near the pond and basketball courts will be closed during the event.

Additional sponsors of this event include Republic Services Inc., Home Bank, Junior League of Lafayette, Red River Bank, The Cottonport Bank, and News15 (KADN & KLAF), who will also have rewards for volunteers to take with them as a thank you for their hard work.

Parish Proud stands committed to making Acadiana a cleaner, greener, and more beautiful place.

For more information about items to bring, how to sign up, and donate, visit the Parish Proud website by clicking here.

