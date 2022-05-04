Nursing scholarship applications open for local students

Applications for Woman’s Foundation’s annual Frem F Boustany, Jr., MD Memorial Nursing Scholarship is now OPEN to students at UL Lafayette and LSU-Eunice.

In order to apply, students must:

• be a US citizen

• be a Louisiana resident

• be eligible to enter into the clinical portion of the nursing program in the fall semester or already be enrolled in the clinical portion

• have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or greater including grades from the 2022 Spring semester

• attend UL Lafayette or LSU-Eunice

Students enrolled in one of the advanced practice nursing programs at UL Lafayette are eligible to apply if they meet the above criteria.

Students interested in applying for this scholarship can do so via this link: https://bit.ly/2022nursingapp [l.facebook.com]. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.

The deadline to apply is June 24, 2022 at 11:59 PM CST.

For any questions, students can email Sally Sabandith, sally@womansfoundation.com