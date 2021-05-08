Nurse shares experience as part of Air Evac Lifeteam

Hunter Brunet checks medical supplies inside the Air Evac helicopter at the beginning of his shift.

"We do our morning paperwork, our morning briefings, after that it's any education that we have lined up by corporate, and any training that needs to be done.

For the next 24 hours, Brunet and his team will transport patients.

"When the weather is bad, we may not do any flights at all, or we may fly nonstop for 24 hours," he explains.

Brunet says he always wanted to work in the emergency department. As a flight nurse, he's able to provide care quickly.

"When bad things happen, I always want to be there to help. So why sit and wait in a hospital for a bad thing to happen when I can go out and help them where it happened?"

The flight nurse says working the front lines during the pandemic was an adjustment.

"You can't see someone smile anymore. So you really have to try harder and really focus on connecting with patients and different customers to show you care, and comfort them when they need comfort," he states.

No matter the task at hand, Brunet is there.

"Even when it's 20 degrees, windy, and we're on the side of the road, I still enjoy it very much."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel