North Lafayette shopping center and empty anchor space sold for over $4 million

Former home of the Winn-Dixie supermarket at a north Lafayette shopping center has been sold for just shy of $4.3 million according to recent records.

3803 Lafayette, LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson Mississippi, purchased the Evangeline Plaza shopping center sold by Genesis Investments Properties of New Jersey. The shopping center is located at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street.

The advocate reported that the shopping center was anchored by Winn-Dixie supermarket before it closed in 2017 and was one of the three under performing stores in Louisiana.

At this time, the 55,000 square-foot anchor space remains empty along with two other spaces in the seven-acre development.

No details on the buyer were available

