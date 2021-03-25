Non-profit looking to honor volunteers who help families escape poverty

An Acadiana non-profit organization is looking to celebrate its volunteers - and needs your help.

Escape From Poverty helps local families escape, not just survive, poverty. Group organizers say they focus on the "root causes of poverty by helping parents overcome their weaknesses and find their strengths and develop those strengths so they can increase the quality of life for the entire family."

The group helps participants grow spiritually, financially, and emotionally.

Undertaking such a task requires helping hands - some work hands on with participants, and others work behind the scenes. But now the non-profit is looking to thank their volunteers. Escape From Poverty is holding a volunteer appreciation event next month to say 'thank you' to those who work hard to help local families make a better life for themselves.

"One thing about poverty is it beats the dream and the hope out of you," said Teresa Robertson, Program Director of Escape From Poverty. "The great thing about this program is you're partnered with a mentor and a budget counselor and other people around you that inspire you to hope and dream again."

The event will take place on April 22, 2021, and the organization is looking for sponsors and a venue to help celebrate their volunteers. If you know anyone or have any information that could assist with the appreciation event, call 948-4858 or text 288-0229. You can also email linda.escapefrompoverty@gmail.com.

Escape From Poverty is also holding various other events in the coming weeks, including "Tea & Testimony," where those who have escaped from poverty will be sharing their testimony. That takes place this Saturday, March 27, at 1 p.m. at the South Regional Library in Lafayette.

To learn more about Escape From Poverty, follow them on Facebook or visit their website escapefrompoverty.org.

