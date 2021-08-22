Nominations close today for Women Who Mean Business awards

Nominations close tonight at midnight for the United Way of Acadiana's 2021 Women Who Mean Business Awards, presented by Home Bank.

Started in 1999, the Women Who Mean Business Awards have been presented to individuals who are active in their professions, including business, law, medicine, education, hospitality, retail, media, insurance, banking, non-profits, public service, oil and gas, and more. In 2004, The Trailblazer Award was created to acknowledge retired or semi-retired women who paved the way for future generations.

"We're proud to continue our support of United Way's Women Who Mean Business. United Way has found a meaningful way of honoring those women who are powerhouses in our community, and we want to champion those efforts," said Natalie Lemoine, Sr. Vice President and Marketing Director for Home Bank.

Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, August 22, 2021, at midnight.

The awards ceremony will be held on October 13 at 6:00 PM at Le Pavillon in Lafayette.

Nominations are for women who have made a significant impact in their workplaces who reside and/or work in United Way of Acadiana's service area, which includes Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin, and Vermilion parishes.

"We are excited for the opportunity to host this event in person this year and to honor the exemplary women in our community," said United Way of Acadiana President and CEO Carlee Alm-LaBar, "The Women Who Mean Business Awards give our community a chance to celebrate those women in our region who are advancing our community with their efforts every day, and we are proud to play a small part in recognizing their achievements."

Do you know someone who excels in entrepreneurship, professionalism, civic involvement, or community leadership? Nominate them today at unitedwayofacadiana.org/wwmb2021.