No COVID-19 testing at Region 4 public health units Tuesday

Health officials will not conduct COVID-19 testing at public health units in Region 4 Tuesday.
The cancellations are due to potential impacts in the area from Tropical Storm Nicholas.
Testing will resume on Wednesday, officials say.
Region 4 includes all Acadiana public health units.
