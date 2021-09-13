No COVID-19 testing at Region 4 public health units Tuesday

Health officials will not conduct COVID-19 testing at public health units in Region 4 Tuesday.

The cancellations are due to potential impacts in the area from Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Testing will resume on Wednesday, officials say.

Region 4 includes all Acadiana public health units.

