No COVID-19 testing at Region 4 public health units Tuesday

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
CDC study finds COVID-19 antibody tests underestimate infection numbers
Posted at 5:05 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 18:05:06-04

Health officials will not conduct COVID-19 testing at public health units in Region 4 Tuesday.

The cancellations are due to potential impacts in the area from Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Testing will resume on Wednesday, officials say.

Region 4 includes all Acadiana public health units.

