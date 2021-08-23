New car rider system implemented at Cankton Elementary

The Cankton Chief of Police is alerting parents to a new system for picking up and dropping off children at school.

The Administration of Cankton Elementary and the Cankton Police are asking parents to not allow children to exit a vehicle unless they are let out of the vehicle by a faculty member on duty.

Parents and guardians will now line up in the parking lot at the church next door by forming an "S" shaped line of cars.

Areas of "No Parking" have been implemented along the shoulder of HWY 93 (Main St) which is marked by white dash lines, according to Police Chief J. Brent Breaux. These areas are residential driveways and are marked and signage is up advising vehicles that it is illegal to block a driveway.

