Need help with your Entergy bill? Here are the details

United Way of Acadiana is partnering with Entergy Louisiana to provide utility bill assistance to qualifying Entergy electric customers within the parishes of Acadia, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Martin, and Vermilion.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m., qualifying customers will be able to apply online at www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/entergy-bill-payment-assistance for a one-time, $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill on a first come, first serve basis.

“We’re proud to partner with United Ways throughout Louisiana on this first-of-its-kind program for our customers,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana President and CEO. “We understand the difficulties people are facing and we pride ourselves on being a partner in the communities we serve. Together, we have weathered many storms and our communities deserve the best response we can give them.”

“The partnership with Entergy Louisiana is an opportunity to provide resources to meet a need in our service area and fits well with our goal of financial stability for our residents,” said Heather Blanchard, United Way of Acadiana President and CEO.

Entergy Louisiana customers who qualify for the $150 bill credit will receive information via text, email and phone calls. If customers suspect a scam, they should call Entergy at 1-800-ENTERGY or visit entergy.com/scams for more information.

To qualify for the one-time credit, Entergy Louisiana customers must have a total household income of up to 250% of the federal poverty level.

Eligibility requirements by household size and income:

For a household size of 1, annual income can't exceed $33,975

For a household size of 2, annual income can't exceed $45,775

For a household size of 3, annual income can't exceed $57,575

For a household size of 4, annual income can't exceed $69,375

For a household size of 5, annual income can't exceed $81,175

For a household size of 6, annual income can't exceed $92,975

The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:

· Photo ID (driver’s license or state-issued ID, passport)

· One of the following income options for each income earner age 18 or older:



First page of 2021 tax return(s)

2021 W2(s)

Last paystub(s)

Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s)

For additional details regarding bill assistance or the one-time credit, Entergy Louisiana customers are encouraged to reach out to Entergy at 1-800-ENTERGY or visit entergy-louisiana.com/bill-help/.