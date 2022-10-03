National Night Out events around Acadiana

Tuesday, October 4, marks National Night Out where the community can meet with officers and other officials to discuss crime and drug prevention awareness.
Listed below are locations hosting the event:
Tuesday, October 4
Lafayette Parish
- Lafayette - Girard Park, 6 pm to 7:30 pm
- Carencro - Carencro Police Department, 5 pm to 8 pm
- Youngsville - Sugar Mill Pond, 5 pm to 7 pm
- Broussard - St. Julien Park-Soccer Parking, 5 pm to 8 pm
St. Martin Parish
- Cecilia - Paul Angelle Park, 5 pm to 7 pm
St. Mary Parish
- Franklin - McKerall O’Neil Recreation Center, 6 pm to 8 pm
Those unable to attend the event are asked to lock their doors and turn on their porch lights to show their support for National Night Out.