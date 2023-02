More Ochsner patients can access medical services and information through an app.

The MyOchsner app is now available for doctors and patients at Ochsner American Legion Hospital in Jennings.

CEO Dana Williams says a patients medical history will be stored in one place, making it accessible to doctors throughout the Ochsner system.

The MyOchsner app can be downloaded for free from Google Play or the Apple App Store on a smart device or computer.