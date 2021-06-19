More than 55 shelter pets from Louisiana shelters airlifted to fur-ever homes

Dozens of shelter pets started their morning at Lafayette Regional Airport before boarding a flight to Michigan and their 'fur-ever' homes.

Saturday's flight was the first of six in a mission that will relocate more than 150 at-risk shelter pets. Greater Good Charities, Mars Petcare, and PEDIGREE Foundation joined forces to launch Good Flights "Flying to Forever Homes" initiative to airlift hundreds of shelter pets to new homes in 2021.

More than 55 pets from shelters in Louisiana, including larger breed dogs and cats that are typically harder-to-adopt, boarded their flight at the Lafayette Regional Airport and departed around 4 a.m. They arrived in Ypsilanti, Michigan, and were received by Michigan Humane. All the pets were fully vetted and health certified, and while at Michigan Humane, they'll be evaluated and receive any follow-up medical care before being put up for adoption.

Pets were relocated from St. Martin Parish Animal Shelter, Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter, Cara's House, Iberville Parish Animal Control, and Washington Parish Animal Shelter.

Good Flights conducts live-saving airlifts and supports ground transport for pets, with a focus on homeless cats, harder-to-adopt large-breed dogs, disaster relief, and more. Learn more at greatergood.org.

Below are photos from Saturday's flight, courtesy of Greater Good Charities.

