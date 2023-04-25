More good news: Duson Mayor getting better after heart attack

The Mayor of Duson is improving after suffering a heart attack Saturday while participating in the town's Earth Day celebration.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said Mayor Johnny Thibodeaux is ready for a regular room, as soon as one is available.

"He is drinking WATER, he says it taste like hell but he is drinking it," the Police Chief said. "He is still asking Wanda about what is going on in Town, he asked her if everyone showed up for work on Monday. He also said he will need to take some time off!!! Keep praying it's working."

KATC spoke with Mayor Thibodeax's wife, Wanda, on Monday and she also said he is doing better.

According to Police Chief Kip Judice, Mayor Thibodeaux was picking up litter in town when he had the heart attack.

He was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery to remove two severe blockages.

Mayor Pro-Tem Carroll Pepper is handling the town's day to day operations while the mayor is in recovery.

