Monday weather leaves some without power in Acadiana

Several communities in Acadiana are without power following Monday morning thunderstorms.

Around 470 people are without power in Acadiana according to outage data reported by Entergy, Slemco and Cleco.

Outages are mainly affecting residents in the St. Landry, St. Martin and Iberia Parish areas.

To see outage maps or to report an outage:

Entergy

Slemco

Cleco

