MLK Day around Acadiana

On the third Monday of every January, a national holiday honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in his name. Cities across the country plan celebrations and memoriams leading up to the day. This year, Monday, January 16, will be MLK Day.

Here's what's closed and what events are happening around Acadiana this MLK day.

What's closed on MLK Day?

The United States Postal Service says they will be closed nationwide on Monday in observance of the holiday, which means they will not deliver mail to homes or businesses.

Banks will also be closed on MLK Day, but ATMs will still be available for use to get cash or put money into an account.

According to the Department of Motor Vehicle website, most DMV offices will be closed, similar to other government agencies such as courts and nonessential government buildings.

What's happening around Acadiana in honor of Dr. King?

Lafayette Parish

2023 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Mass & Award Celebration (Friday, January 13, 2023)

The Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Mass & Award Celebration will be held at 6:30 pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette. Located at 914 Saint John Street, Bishop Douglas Deshotel will be the celebrant and homilist. Sponsored by the Office of Black Catholic Ministries, this mass recognizes individuals who have exemplified the characteristics and heroic virtues of Rev. King and have contributed to their local faith community substantially, according to the Diocese of Lafayette. More information can be found on the Diocese of Lafayette Facebook page.

"The Art Album" (Friday, January 13, 2023)

In honor of Martin Luther King Day, Maison Freetown in Lafayette is exhibiting a new and exciting way to experience art. "The Art Album" is a cohesive body of work by artist Ky Beaux combining two mediums: art and music. This interactive visual and musical exhibit will deliver a new storytelling experience. Beaux says the project conveys the message that Black boys have always been fly and can shoot for the stars. Experience the exhibition on opening night from 7 to 10 pm at 800 East Vermilion Street.

MLK Day of Service (Saturday, January 14, 2023)

Lafayette Habitat for Humanity in partnership with Lafayette Consolidated Government and the local Coteries will host community-wide, hands-on projects starting at 9 am as part of the MLK National Day of Service initiatives. Volunteers will partner with neighborhood organizations in Lafayette’s Northside to coordinate and execute beautification projects that will improve the quality of life of local residents. They will be building garden beds, planting and mulching trees, cleaning corridors and the neighborhood. To register and volunteer, click here.

Annual MLK Celebration (Monday, January 16, 2023)

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Committee of Lafayette is hosting the Annual MLK Celebration. This year's theme is "Living the Dream" — "Our Actions, Together, Impact Change Within Our Community." All activities will be held at the MLK Recreation Center at 309 Cora Street. The day will begin at 8:30 am with prayer breakfast. From 9:45 am to 2 pm, experience community exhibits and visit booths. BBQ plate lunches will be provided by Laura's II from 11 am to 1:30 pm. The evening commemorative program will start at 6 pm.

Acadia Parish

"It Starts With Me!" (Monday, January 16, 2023)

The 2023 Annual City-Wide Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Program will be hosted at the new MLK Center and Rayne Civic Center. Every year during the month of January, the city of Rayne celebrates the life of the civil rights movement leader by recognizing education, positive achievements and the legacy of Dr. King. The theme for the 2023 program is “It Starts With Me!” with committee members urging the public’s attendance and participation in the program slated throughout the day.

The day will begin at 8:30 am at the new MLK Center located at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Lyman Avenue for the “Remembrance Walk” to the Rayne Civic Center where the main program will begin at 11 am.

A special flay raising will be held at 9:45 am once at the Civic Center, followed by a wellness fair inside in the Civic Center at 10:15 am where COVID-19 testing, vaccines and blood pressure screenings will be held.

The program will then begin at 11 am with a panel of guest speakers, youth entertainment, schools, churches and organizations, and awards for school MLK projects. Something new added to this year’s event are addition of the first annual MLK Student Ambassadors. The MLK Student Ambassadors were chosen based off of their academic excellence and commitment to community service. The MLK Student Ambassadors will have certain roles in the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. The job of the student ambassador is to promote goodwill and volunteerism in their school and community in living the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Following the program, lunch will be served. In the event of inclement weather, all activities will be held at the Civic Center.

Iberia Parish

MLK Day Celebration (Saturday, January 14, 2023)

Iberia Christian Ministerial Federation is hosting a New Iberian MLK celebration on North Hopkins Street. The celebration is from 1 to 4 pm with free entry and pop-up shop vendors. Guest speakers include Bishop James Gardner and Dr. Fairies Hill.

St. Landry Parish

"Save The Date" (Monday, January 16, 2023)

The 41st Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration and Memoriam will be held at 732 North Union Street in the Holy Ghost Catholic Church located in Opelousas. The program commences at 2 pm. For more information, contact Mrs. Rebecca D. Henry at (337) 945-5064.

Around the State

2023 MLK Parade (Monday, January 16, 2023)

The 2023 MLK Parade welcomes all floats, cars, ATVs, sling shots, bands, and dance groups to be a part of this awesome event. Lineup is from 8 am to 10 am at the Lake Charles Civic Center (north lot). The parade will start at 10 am when leaving the Civic Center. The route will head to Lakeshore to Broad to Enterprise to Mill to Lakeshore and back to the Civic Center ending at 12 pm. There will be an MLK community day immediately after. For more information, visit Southern Touch Entertainment.

MLK Day Forest Restoration Planting (Monday, January 16, 2023)

Looking for a productive way to spend your MLK Day giving back to the community? Lend a helping hand to the forest by adding native plants back into the habitat. This past year, several invasive species were removed from the ecosystem, which resulted in open space in the forest. Help to plant native trees and shrubs at BREC's Forest Community Park to try and restore the local biodiversity and bring the forest back to health. Located at 13900 South Harrells Ferry Road in Baton Rouge, this project will involve hauling plants, digging holes and planting 3 to 15 gallons trees and shrubs. Register in advance at volunteer.brec.org. The event is for people ages 16 and older; however, exceptions will be made for children accompanied by an adult. Everyone must be registered in advance. For more information, email conservation@brec.org.

MLK Day of Service (Monday, January 16, 2023)

Join City Year New Orleans on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to serve at Mildred Osborne Charter School in the New Orleans East community. Volunteers will restore the school’s play yard (which was damaged during Hurricane Ida), create motivational murals and play spaces, and complete classroom projects for teachers. From 8:30 am to 12pm (registration and breakfast at 8 am) at 6701 Curran Boulevard, both individuals and families are welcome! If you are under the age of 18, you must be accompanied by a guardian. Please contact Shannon Zeimetz, Development Director at szeimetz@cityyear.org or (504) 302-5067 to learn more about supporting City Year New Orleans.