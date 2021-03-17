Middlebrook Foundation announces Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Scholarship Fund, Virtual Challenge Event

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Middlebrook Foundation is establishing the Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Scholarship Fund for local high school seniors.

According to a release from Middlebrook Foundation President Adrienne Middlebrook, the goal of the Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Scholarship Fund is to raise $20,000.

The foundation is hosting a Virtual Challenge Event, which will be an initial fundraiser for the scholarship program.

The Virtual Challenge includes completing either a 5k, 10k, 168 miles or 442 miles anytime between May 1 - Oct. 1, 2021. Miles can be accomplished by either walking, running or biking.

Participants can also accept "pledges" for the number of miles completed.

The registration deadline is April 8. Entry fee is $25 and includes a T-shirt.

For more details, email Frances Von Hof at mfvirtualchallenge@yahoo.com.

