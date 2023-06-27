Major roadway safety project coming to St. Landry, St. Martin Parishes

LAFAYETTE, La. — In June of 2023, a major safety project in Acadiana was given the green light for construction.

The project, funded by the Local Road Safety Project program, an initiative of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) to address safety on locally owned roadway systems, will involve improved signage and striping in several locations in St. Landry Parish and St. Martin Parish.

Upon completion, these projects will enhance the safety and overall driving experience for motorists on these roadways, according to Safety Coordinator for the Acadiana Transportation Safety Coalition (ATSC), Ron Czajkowsk.

“These roadways are some of our more under-served parts of our region where we were able to identify a need for safety improvements,” Czajkowski said. “These projects represent over $3.2 million in spending facilitated through the Louisiana Local Technical Assistance Program,” Czajkowski added.

The Acadiana Planning Commission gives most of the credit for developing these projects to St. Landry Parish President, Jessie Bellard, and St. Martin Parish President, Chester Cedars.

"Their foresight and their willingness to utilize the Local Road Safety Project funds will have a long-lasting impact on safe use of these roadways," Czajkowski noted.

The locations of the project are listed below.



St. Landry Parish:

Signing and Striping for these locations:

Nap Road – Between LA 357 and River Birch Rd Austin Road – Between Opheila Boone Rd and LA 357 Jules Lagrange Road – Between LA 93 and LA 347 Soileau Road – Between LA 757 and Coker Rd

St. Martin Parish:

Signing and Striping for these locations:

Banker Road - LA 96/Catahoula to Coteau Holmes Doyle Melancon Extension - LA 347/Grand Point to LA 347/Poydras Herman Dupuis Road - Catahoula Levee Rd to Atchafalaya River Hwy Lady of the Lake Road - LA 182/Old Spanish Trl to LA 31/Main Russo Milazzo Road - Leed Champagne to Cypress Island Sawmill Hwy - Saltmine to LA 341/Declouet Duchamp - LA 92-1/Smede to LA 96/Terrace Delcambre/Zin Zin - LA 347/Poydras to LA 349/Nina Hebert - Saltmine to LA 31/Main Capritto Rd - LA 96/Terrace to Cypress Island Chess Broussard Rd - Parish Line to LA 354/Sawmill Melvin Dupuis Rd - LA 328/Anse Broussard to LA 347/Grand Pointe Section 28 Rd - A 96/Catahoula to LA 3039/Nursery B B Senior High Rd - Doyle Melancon to LA 3039/Nursery Leed Champagne Rd - Paul Joseph to Russo Milazzo Salt Mine Hwy - LA 94/Mills to Sawmill Bordelon Rd - LA 328/Anse Broussard to LA 347/Grand Point Poche Bridge Rd - LA 31/Main to LA 328/Anse Broussard True Friend Rd - LA 31/Main to LA 31/Main Stephensville Rd - LA 70 to Pontoon Bridge Rd Bayou Portage Rd - LA 3083/Bayou Alexander to Terminus Will Angelle Rd - LA 347/Bushville to LA 686/Coteau Rodaire Bayou Fuselier Rd - LA 93/Bayou Courtableau to McVeigh Rd Johnson Rd - Jim Sells to LA 678/Grand Anse



For more information, contact Ashley Moran, Planner II for the Acadiana Planning Commission/MPO, at amoran@planacadiana.org or (337) 806-9364, or Ron Czajkowski, Safety Coordinator with ATSC at rczajkowski@planacadiana.org or (337) 806-9367.