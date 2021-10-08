Maddie's Footprints 5k Run/Walk set for Oct. 16

Lafayette nonprofit Maddie's Footprints will hold its 12th annual Footprints Forever 5k Run/Walk later this month.

The fundraiser is a signature event for the organization as it unites friends and families nationwide that are dealing with miscarriages, stillbirths, or the loss of an infant as a "birthday party" for those babies who have been lost. Maddie's Footprints has helped more than 1,800 families and contributed more than $1 million to the Acadiana area.

This year, the walk/run is set for Saturday, October 16, at River Ranch Town Square. The one mile run begins at 8 a.m., while the 5k is set to start at 8:30 a.m.

After the one mile and 5k walk/run, families can participate in a variety of activities together, including face painting, fun jumps, a photo booth, and more.

Online registration is open on the event's website here until October 13 at 5 p.m. More information on how to create a fundraising walk/run team, how to sponsor, and how to volunteer can also be found on that website.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel