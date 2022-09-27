LUS crews heading to Florida to assist with preparation for Hurricane Ian

Lafayette Utility Systems is also sending out crews to help ahead of Hurricane Ian. Mutual aid crews are heading to Gainesville, Florida to assist with power outages and safety.

According to LUS, they will be working with "Gainesville Regional Utilities."

That company has assisted here in Louisiana with hurricanes Barry, Laura, Delta and Ida.

As crews from surrounding states are heading to assist, authorities are urging everyone to take this storm seriously as a major threat that will come into Florida over the coming days.