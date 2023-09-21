Lt. Gov: New cultural districts set to open in Louisiana, including in Acadiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Office of Cultural Development's Division of the Arts announced the creation of four new Louisiana Cultural Districts.

These new districts bring the statewide total to 128, representing 77 municipalties and 44 parishes.

According to the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Certified Cultural Districts benefit from two targeted tax incentives: historic rehabilitation projects qualify for state historic tax credits and qualified original artwork is exempt from local sales tax. Created by Act 298 of the 2007 Regular Legislative Session, the program is designed to stimulate cultural-based community revitalization by providing tax incentives, technical assistance and resources.

“This program to revitalize our communities is literally proving that ‘culture means business’ by producing a solid return on investment for Louisiana with hundreds of new business opening in these districts and millions of people visiting them,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “We are excited to welcome these four new Cultural Districts because Louisiana’s unique culture is just one way you can Feed Your Soul.”

New Cultural Districts for 2023 include:



LSU Cultural District (East Baton Rouge Parish)

St. Martinville Cultural District (St. Martin Parish)

Downtown Sulphur Cultural District (Calcasieu Parish)

Westwego Cultural District (Jefferson Parish)

Many Cultural Districts - reflections of local heritage, history, and cultural development - are located in downtown areas, while some can be found in suburban, rural, and neighborhood locations. The most recent economic impact data available for Cultural Districts in 2022 shows:

2,392,990 people attended 2,951 events

306 new businesses opened

Sales tax exemption on qualifying, original art sales directly benefitted:

858 businesses 13,937 artists 427 events 109 organizations



As stated by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, boundary changes may be requested after two years of certification. Changes reflect a desirable improvement that contributes to the goals and plans for the district, benefits the district as a whole, and should have broad support from residents and cultural stakeholders.

Cultural District boundary changes for 2023:



Historic Washington Cultural District (St. Landry Parish)

Louisiana's Cultural Districts Program is considered a "place-based" cultural economic initiative and is defined by Americans for the Arts as a "well-recognized, designated, mixed-use urban area in which a high concentration of arts and cultural organizations serve as the anchor attraction," says the Lieutenant Governor's Office.