LSUE announces Terrance 'Buster' Gahn Jr. scholarship

EUNICE, La. – Family and friends of the late Terrance “Buster” Gahn, Jr. established a scholarship at LSU Eunice in his name to go towards the school’s Fire and Emergency Services program. LSUE, the Gahn Family and the Lafayette Parish Fire Department hosted an official announcement on Monday at the Lafayette Parish Fire Department.

The scholarship is aimed to help deserving students currently enrolled in LSUE’s Fire and Emergency Services program with preference to Lafayette Parish Fire Department employees that are attending LSUE. Other considerations will be emergency response personnel for Acadiana area Fire Departments that want to pursue an associate degree in Fire and Emergency Services at LSU Eunice, according to a spokesperson for LSUE.

The late Gahn, Jr. was a respected firefighter and arson investigator for the Lafayette Fire Department for 34 years, retiring in 2016 after joining the department in 1982.

