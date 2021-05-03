LSU Eunice offers new STEM scholarship

LSU Eunice is offering a new STEM scholarship for seniors in St. Landry, Evangeline and Acadia parishes.

LSU Eunice has collaborated with Union Pacific for the scholarship competition for incoming students for the Fall 2021 semester. The team-based competition is entitled, “STEM Your Way to the Future: A Scholarship Competition”.

High School seniors from St. Landry, Evangeline and Acadia Parish schools that plan to attend LSU Eunice in the Fall 2021 semester are eligible for the scholarship. Interested students will be grouped with faculty mentors and compete as a team. The winning team will have a pool of $2,500 in scholarship dollars to distribute among members for the Fall 2021 semester.

The team competition will be held at LSU Eunice on June 7-10 from 9:00AM-1:30PM with lunch provided each day.

Groups will be assigned to different STEM topics based on an interest survey filled out by applicants for the competition. Students will research and analyze data with mathematics software and present their findings on the final day of the competition.