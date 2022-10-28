Low water levels are impacting Acadiana Rivers

Low water levels are impacting rivers along the basin.

Donald Sagrera, Executive Director for Teche Vermillion Fresh Water District said, "In the Teche Vermillion water shed we do have a way to get water into these water bodies, and that is by pumping water from Atchafalaya River"

The low water levels may affect wildlife and boating in the basin as for now officials say it is safe to continue your water pass times.

According to officials the negative part of having low water is navigation issues but they say they are able to divert it through a series of structures to regulate the water flow.