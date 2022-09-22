Louisiana schools fall victim to text-app hoaxes

So far today, KATC has heard from parents of students at schools in six parishes about lock-downs following threats.

We spoke with State Police, and troopers tell us that these are hoaxes being called in to schools across the country.

Over the past two weeks or so, schools in ten states have fallen victim to these hoaxes, in which a threat is called in against a high school. Today apparently was Louisiana's turn, troopers say.

Vermilion Superintendent Tommy Byler said he's been in contact with superintendents across the state, and estimates that schools in 15 to 20 parishes were hit by the hoax today.

Because we're talking about our children, though, all the threats were taken seriously and the school safety plans were implemented. When we spoke to Byler at about 1:45 p.m., his staff was wrapping up it's room-by-room clearance at two parish high schools.

To find a silver lining, having these hoax calls did give parishes a chance to drill and practice their safety plans, Byler said.

In Iberia Parish, two schools were cleared.

"There was a false alarm reported and law enforcement responded to the campuses of Westgate High and Delcambre High. Out of caution, the schools went into a soft lockdown. There were no incidents at any of these schools. All students and staff are safe," a release from Iberia Parish schools states.

In Morgan City, every school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, police said.

"Today, at approximately 1:00 p.m., the Morgan City Police Department received a call from a subject stating that there was an active shooter on the second floor of the school. The subject had mentioned Berwick Junior High School and then made reference to Berwick High School," a release states.

"Authorities with the Berwick Police Department were alerted to the situation when these schools were placed on lock down and cleared safe. All schools, both public and private, were also put on lock down in Morgan City when officers went to each school and cleared them safe. All schools have been released from lock down status and are back to normal activity," the release continues.

Police are investigating the origin of the calls, and MCPD promised to update everyone as information developed.

