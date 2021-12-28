Louisiana OMV provides update on COVID-19 closures

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is urging customers to save a trip to their local field office and take advantage of online services, the LA Wallet app and Public Tag Agents.

Several Louisiana OMV branches are currently closed or operating with limited personnel at this time due to the impacts of COVID-19.

The agency asks for the public's cooperation and understanding to continue to provide safe and efficient services to Louisiana residents.

Due to precautions related to COVID-19, the following Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles locations remain temporarily closed:

Crowley

Mandeville

Chalmette

Monroe

Franklinton

New Orleans (Veterans Blvd.)

Jennings

Shreveport

Lafayette

Westwego

Livingston

Winnsboro

A complete and up-to-date list of OMV closures is located at www.expresslane.org/alerts. Reopening dates will be posted when they become available. Additionally, customers can visit expresslane.org for online services available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Online services found at expresslane.org include vehicle registration renewal, duplicate registration request, official driving record request, duplicate driver's license request, driver's license and ID card renewals, a REAL ID checklist, and more.

OMV reminds guests that facial coverings and social distancing are required at all OMV locations. "Louisiana residents should only visit OMV field offices if it's absolutely necessary. Our online services are always open and we encourage guests to visit expresslane.org before going to a field office," stated OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain.

The LA Wallet app, Louisiana's legal digital driver's license, allows eligible customers to renew their current driver's license and request a duplicate driver's license. The LA Wallet app is free and available for both Apple and Android devices. Additionally, customers can utilize the services provided by Public Tag Agents and Auto Title Companies in their area. The OMV is asking customers who must complete in-person business to visit OMV offices that are open by appointment only if possible. A complete list of OMV field offices, Public Tag Agents, and Auto Title Companies can be found at www.expresslane.org.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel