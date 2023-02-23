Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities’ Prime Time launches family reading program

Families in 18 parishes will have the opportunity to participate in programs that promote literacy and family bonding this spring through a Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities’ Prime Time reading program.

Prime Time Family Reading, for ages 6-10, and Prime Time Preschool Reading, for ages 3-5, bring families together one night a week for six weeks for reading and discussion. A storyteller reads an award-winning children's book and families are then guided through discussion of the themes found in the book. The discussion encourages families to personally connect with literature and each other and think beyond shallow considerations of who, what, when, and where by using open-ended questioning to spur discussion. For Preschool Reading, hands-on activities are incorporated to keep younger children engaged.

More than 30 programs will take place across Louisiana beginning in February. Families can find a Prime Time reading program in their community by visiting www.primetimefamily.org.

“The joy of participating in Prime Time permeates through the communities where programs are offered. Starting with the families who are directly engaged and the schools, libraries, and community organizations that host them, children and adults share their enjoyment of and enthusiasm for reading with all,” said Shelley Stocker, LEH vice president of education programs. “We are looking forward to all the ways Prime Time’s unique and humanities-focused programs will enrich the families, educators, and communities where they are hosted in spring 2023.”

In addition to its traditional reading programs, Prime Time will also be partnering with 826 New Orleans to pilot All About Me at two sites. Through All About Me, families will support their 3- to 5-year-old children in writing and sharing about themselves — their names, likes, families, routines, and the things that make them happy. After reading and talking about six carefully-selected picture books, participating families will create and publish engaging texts, furthering the Prime Time mission by creating a strong foundation not only for young readers but for young writers as well.

“We are excited to add this writing component to our traditional Prime Time reading programs and cannot wait to read the stories produced by these young authors,” said Miranda Restovic, president and executive director of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities and Prime Time, Inc. “Writing and reading are skills that are intertwined. Being able to promote both during a Prime Time program is another way for us to help set a strong foundation for these important literacy building blocks.”

Prime Time programs are free for families and the partner organizations throughout the state that host them. Families also get to keep the books from the sessions to help build their home libraries. Prime Time’s spring reading programs are sponsored by Citgo, Cleco Foundation, Entergy, Grayson Foundation, Shell Foundation, the State of Louisiana and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.