Louisiana CARES to host donation drive

April is the month of Hope and Community Partners Louisiana CARES is hosting a donation drive this weekend.

The organization says they are in need of unopened toiletries and non-perishable food items for Acadiana families in need.

The donation drive is being held from 8 a.m. until noon this Saturday, April 22 at 120 Chase Drive in Lafayette.

"We are trying to give back to families. We're trying to help families who are in crisis with daily necessities. So our drive is going to last throughout the month. We need perishable food items. We need furniture, household items like detergent and toiletries. Whatever you all can come out and give and if you can't make it out here we have volunteers that can come out and get it," President of Community Partners Louisiana CARES, Rachel Papillion said.

For more information and how to donate, visit the Community Partners Louisiana CARES website, or click here.