Local survivors say there is help available for those thinking about suicide

September is National Suicide Prevention month and local survivors want you to know that help is available.

"You think that is the only option but it's not. Don't be afraid to talk, just open up a conversation with someone, anyone. Help is always there," said Sherry Stutes, a board member for the Acadiana chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness.

It's a cause Stutes is passionate about. She says she tried to take her own life twice before she got help.

"I am very happy now, happier than I ever was. I didn't get diagnosed until I was 42. I only wish that it happened so much sooner than it did so that I could have gotten treatment and help and been in recovery, said Stutes.

According to the CDC, in 2020 more than 45,000 people took their own lives, which is one death every 11 minutes. Millions of other adults thought about taking their owns lives or attempted to do so.

Nami Acadiana has services for people with mental health issues, including support groups and resources.

"Our programs are paramount in this community for helping anyone who is touched by mental illness. Whether it's personally or a friend or someone in your own family or you're the person that has it," said Karen Dubois, program and education director for NAMI Acadiana.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing any symptoms of mental health issues please call 988 for the crisis hotline.

You can also go to this website for information: https://988lifeline.org/

If you're a veteran, find information here: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/

