Local record label to hold charity events

A local record label will hold a two day mobile charity event for the homeless communities in New Iberia and Lafayette this Independence Day weekend.

83 Flight Gang, an independent record label, said,"We want to spread what God put in us because, without him, we wouldn't be who we are today."

The group will present "Hope for the Homeless" and will be giving away free food, drinks, prayers, faith, healing, and support.

From their life experiences, they said have been through the trials of being over looked and judged.

"If we give the word, maybe people would have more hope than what they came with," said Marcus Landry of 83 Flight Gang.

The first mobile charity event will take place Friday , July 3 beginning at 3 P.M. in the location of Pinhook Road and Surrey Street and will last until 5 P.M.

Saturday's event will take place in New Iberia at Bouligny Plaza from 3 P.M. until 5 P.M.

83 Flight Gang says they represent positivity, love, and peace, while distributing industry quality music through “Scott The Third,” a New Iberia native.

The group says if anyone is interested in making donations, they can do so through the Cash App to $83FlightGang.

