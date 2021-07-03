Local record label giving back to homeless in community

A St. Mary Parish record label is giving back to those most in need.

83 Flight Gang hosted a two-day mobile charity event for homeless communities in New Iberia and Lafayette this weekend.

The group's mission is to bring 'Hope for the Homeless' by distributing free food, support, and prayers.

"It's in our heart to just give back, with all the negativity and the things that's going on in the communities," said Jamarcus Landry, owner of 83 Flight Gang. "We don't really have much, but if we do have something, whatever we do have we give back to the community. And pretty much just coming from the heart with it."

The independent label says they simply want to spread what God has given them, because without Him they wouldn't be where they are today.

Friday's event took place on Pinhook and Surrey, while Saturday's was held in Bouligny Plaza in New Iberia.

Anyone interested in donating to the group can do so through CashApp; their username is $83FlightGang.

