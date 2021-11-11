Watch
NewsAround Acadiana

Actions

Local organizers to host "We Got Power Tour" caravan, Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
Creole Rock
255061766_10228023950971232_1867025971346848091_n (1).jpg
Posted at 9:25 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 23:39:28-05

Local organizers in Acadiana are hosting a "We Got Power Tour" caravan in Opelousas and Lafayette on Thursday, Nov. 11, to spread the message about voting Saturday.

They say, "A vote-less people is a hopeless people."

To join the caravan, meet the organizers at any of the three locations listed below or call 337-501-7617.

Locations:

In Opelousas:

8 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. - Breakfast at Arpeggios Restaurant at 204 N. Main St. in Opelousas.
(Canvassing from 9:30 A.M. to 11 A.M)

In Lafayette:

11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. - Lunch will take place at Guidroz Supermarket at 1300 E. Simcoe Street in Lafayette.

12:45 P.M. to 1:45 P.M. - Lunch will take place at Truman Grocery at 301 Thornton Street in Lafayette.

For more information, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.