Local organizers to host "We Got Power Tour" caravan, Thursday

Local organizers in Acadiana are hosting a "We Got Power Tour" caravan in Opelousas and Lafayette on Thursday, Nov. 11, to spread the message about voting Saturday.

They say, "A vote-less people is a hopeless people."

To join the caravan, meet the organizers at any of the three locations listed below or call 337-501-7617.

Locations:

In Opelousas:

8 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. - Breakfast at Arpeggios Restaurant at 204 N. Main St. in Opelousas.

(Canvassing from 9:30 A.M. to 11 A.M)

In Lafayette:

11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. - Lunch will take place at Guidroz Supermarket at 1300 E. Simcoe Street in Lafayette.

12:45 P.M. to 1:45 P.M. - Lunch will take place at Truman Grocery at 301 Thornton Street in Lafayette.

For more information, click here.

