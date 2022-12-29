Local officials urge holiday drivers to use caution on the road

As we head into another holiday weekend, the Acadiana Planning Commission and state troopers are urging drivers to be safe out on the roads.

Over the past three years, state troopers report a spike in fatal and serious injury crashes between Christmas and New Year's day, that includes four fatalities during that time period last year.

In the interest of safety, the important thing you can do is of course wear your seatbelt.

According to the Planning Commission, about half of the reported fatalities last year were the result of not wearing seatbelts. It is also recommended that drivers familiarize themselves with routes and use precautions in rural/ poorly lit areas.

Be sure to have a designated driver if you plan on consuming alcohol.