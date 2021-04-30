Watch
Local McDonald's group to honor teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week May 3-7

Posted at 4:14 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 17:14:05-04

LOCAL MCDONALD'S GROUP TO HONOR TEACHERS FOR TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK MAY 3-7 — The start of May brings a week of acknowledging the sacrifice educators have made over the last year and celebrating their commitment and support to their students.

The 25 family-owned Patel McDonald’s restaurants will be honoring local teachers all day from May 3-7 by offering a free small McCafe beverage.

Teachers are invited to visit and present their school I.D. to enjoy this special treat.

