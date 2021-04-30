LOCAL MCDONALD'S GROUP TO HONOR TEACHERS FOR TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK MAY 3-7 — The start of May brings a week of acknowledging the sacrifice educators have made over the last year and celebrating their commitment and support to their students.

The 25 family-owned Patel McDonald’s restaurants will be honoring local teachers all day from May 3-7 by offering a free small McCafe beverage.

Teachers are invited to visit and present their school I.D. to enjoy this special treat.

