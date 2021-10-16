Local leaders donate blood as supply dips to lowest level in 2021

Lafayette Parish leaders are doing their part to help alleviate a blood shortage in the parish.

Friday, Mayor-President Josh Guillory and other city and parish leaders rolled up their sleeves at Vitalant to donate blood.

According to Vitalant, there is a shortage of blood in the Acadiana area, and the supply is expected to continue declining. They say the nation's blood supply has dipped to the lowest level seen in 2021. Blood donations are going to hospitals more quickly than they're coming in, creating a supply shortfall, Vitalant says.

"If you are able to donate blood, we urge you to make an appointment or just walk in. If you can't donate, please encourage others to do so," said Stephanie Kizziar, Communications Manager. "Imagine if your loved one needed blood, and none was available for them in a time of crisis? You can be a part of making sure someone gets to see another day."

While all blood types are currently needed, there's an especially urgent need for type O donations - the most transfused type. There's currently a two-day supply of type O nationwide and less than four days of the other plood types.

Anyone who can donate blood is urged to do so. You can visit the Vitalant donation center at 1503 Bertrand Drive - click here for more information.

