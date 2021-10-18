Local law enforcement agencies participating in Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Several area law enforcement agencies in participating in the Drug Enforcement Agency's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this month.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office

"Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental overdose, misuse, and poisoning," IPSO says. "Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives."

Those wishing to participate can bring their unused prescriptions to Delaune's Pharmacy, located at 308 North Lewis Street in New Iberia, on October 23 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Controlled, non-controlled, and OTC substances should have any personal identifying information removed. All disposals are anonymous.

IPSO also has a Drug Disposal Box in the patrol office, located at 322 Providence Street. Anyone who can't attend the event on October 23 can utilize the disposal box anytime.

Morgan City Police Department

The event will be held in partnership with Walgreens Pharmacy and Walmart Neighborhood Market on Saturday, October 23, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. This program is for citizens to rid their homes of all unwanted prescription medications.

All you have to do is show up at either the Walgreens or Walmart in Morgan City with unwanted prescription drugs and turn them over to Morgan City PD personnel with no questions asked.

The department also has a drop-off box in the front office of the police department where residents can drop off medications year-round. Anyone with questions can contact MCPD at 985-380-4605.

Walgreens is located at 815 Brashear Ave; Walmart is located at 1002 LA-70.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

This Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office will be participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It will be held at the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Public Safety Complex, 4870 Main Hwy., St. Martinville, LA, at the corner of Cypress Island Extension and Main Hwy.

We will have drive-thru service so participants won't have to exit their vehicles.

No liquids, needles, or sharps will be accepted, only pills or patches. This is a chance to safely rid your medicine cabinet of expired or no longer needed medications.

If you have any further questions in reference to the drug take back Day, please contact Captain Ginny Higgins, Public Affairs Commander (337) 394-2619.

