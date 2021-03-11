Local business woman holding Easter candy drive for local children

A candy drive is currently underway in Acadiana, aimed at helping children in need celebrate Easter.

Robin McMillan, who is spearheading the Easter Candy Drive campaign posted information on Facebook.

McMillian, who started Margaret's Minnows, is asking for candy this year to create more than 600 Easter baskets for children in the community.

"We have baskets, we have toys, just need the candy to bring some joy!" a flier for the drive reads.

The public is asked to supply candy including



Jelly Beans

Robin Eggs

Chocolate Bunnies

Peeps

SweetTarts

Sours

Loose Candy to fill eggs

Wrapped candies

Small bottles of water

Those who wish to drop off candy can do so at the following locations:

McMillan's Pub

2905 E Simcoe Street

7-10 pm daily

Geaux Run

906 Harding Street

10 - 5 pm Monday - Friday

Dwyer's Cafe

323 Jefferson Street

7 - 1 pm daily

Fisher's Preschool

230 Ridge Road

204 E Farrel Road

8-5:00 pm Monday - Friday

