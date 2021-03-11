Local business woman holding Easter candy drive for local children

A candy drive is currently underway in Acadiana, aimed at helping children in need celebrate Easter.
Robin McMillan, who is spearheading the Easter Candy Drive campaign posted information on Facebook.
McMillian, who started Margaret's Minnows, is asking for candy this year to create more than 600 Easter baskets for children in the community.
"We have baskets, we have toys, just need the candy to bring some joy!" a flier for the drive reads.
The public is asked to supply candy including
- Jelly Beans
- Robin Eggs
- Chocolate Bunnies
- Peeps
- SweetTarts
- Sours
- Loose Candy to fill eggs
- Wrapped candies
- Small bottles of water
Those who wish to drop off candy can do so at the following locations:
McMillan's Pub
2905 E Simcoe Street
7-10 pm daily
Geaux Run
906 Harding Street
10 - 5 pm Monday - Friday
Dwyer's Cafe
323 Jefferson Street
7 - 1 pm daily
Fisher's Preschool
230 Ridge Road
204 E Farrel Road
8-5:00 pm Monday - Friday
