Local artists express concerns about artificial intellegance

Artificial Intelligence is becoming increasingly advanced. Making it easier to document, create new images, and self-portraits, or even assist you with daily tasks.

While all those features may sound great to several, one local artist is saying the advanced technology could be harmful.

“It’s just very unethical because these artists weren’t contacted, they were compensated, they weren’t given a heads up like "hey we’re going to be using your art." But we’re not going to try to monetize off of it. But they are because none of the revenue the apps are collecting... doesn’t go to the artist at all, it just goes to them,” Semere said.

Reailon Semere is a University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduate in animation. He has dreamed of being an artist since he was five years old. And is working towards animating professionally.

Semere says the thought of A.I. being more advanced is concerning. However, it could also be helpful in the future.

“A.I. can be used to help artists in certain aspects like trying to meet a deadline. Then the A.I. art can try to help them with better references. to speed up the process of creating the work,” Semere said.

Programs like the Lensa app, Mid Journey, and Chat GPT use A.I.. to create new professional images and could even help input patient info into medical charts, write letters to insurers, and act as a tool of communication.

Lensa uses stable diffusion which gathers different images from the internet.---most of them being from famous artists in the industry. And mashes the images to create a new piece.

Programs like DALL-E and the Lensa app allow you to generate images from all over the internet, using A.I. by typing a description of what you want the image to look like and it will create that image.

“I don’t think it’s going to completely wash away art but I can see it being a problem unless we reach a consensus as to where the revenue could be dispersed to the artist that is being exploited," Semere said.

Director of Information technology, Dr. Martin Margala, at the ULL says they are currently working to hire more professors able to teach about A.I..

Despite hindering education concerns he says A.I. can be helpful in the future.

“No, those problems can be solved much faster than before,” Margala said.

For example, chat GPT allows you to type essays, letters, scripts, and even emails. Causing concerns for plagiarism. Margala says is difficult to detect with the program.

Although there are no federal laws regulating A.I. certain companies just as Scripps and universities all over the country prohibit the use of A.I.

But many may wonder why it may be difficult to regulate now. That's because the current copyright law only protects against human authors, not robots, animals, computers, or inanimate objects. And since the computer or program is generating the content from different sources. This makes suing against the technology difficult.

Margala says it may be a while before we see regulation on it.

And what he says to those afraid of technology taking over jobs and transforming society.

“Not to be afraid,” Margala said.

