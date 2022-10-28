List: Things to do in Acadiana this weekend

There's a lot going on in Acadiana this weekend so KATC compiled the list below of some of the things happening near you. For trick or treat times for your are, click here.

ACADIA PARISH

18th Annual Gumbo Cook-off

On October 29, Come ‘Stir the Pot’ and Compete for Gumbo Champion, or enjoy delicious all-you-can-eat gumbo, kids activities, and live entertainment in Crowley. Teams will compete in seafood and non-seafood categories, vying for the title of GUMBO CHAMPION! Awards will also be presented for People’s Choice and Best Decorated Booth. The event is open to the public throughout the day, with delicious hot gumbo ready at 11:30 am. A $10 gate fee will allow entrants to sample an unlimited amount of mouth-watering gumbos. Live music by Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express will begin at 11:00 am and will continue through the afternoon. Other events and attractions are planned for the day. A complete listing of the rules and guidelines are included, along with a participation form can be found here.

IBERIA PARISH:

Halloween Skate and Costume Contest

Prizes and merch giveaways! Bring the family and let's have a good time. 3 pm October 29, 2022 @ Bayou Wheels Skate Park in New Iberia, Louisiana.

Haunted House/Trunk or Treat

Delcambre High School’s Project Graduation show you a scary good time at their Halloween Haunted House and Trunk or Treat Oct. 30, 6-8 pm and Oct. 31, 6-9 pm. Trunk or Treat: Oct. 30, 6-8 pm. Delcambre Shrimp Festival Grounds. Facebook.com/officialdelcambrehigh.

New Iberia Halloween Parade and Fais Do-Do

October 29 from 2 - 9 pm. Join the City of New Iberia in front of city hall when they color the fountain black before parading down Main Street for Halloween! Parade will begin at Prairie St. and end at Railroad St. Live entertainment by The Chee-Weez at Bouligny Plaza (102 W. Main St.) at 6 p.m. The city will host a trunk or treat event along Fulton Street from 11 am - 1 pm.

Jeanerette Trunk or Treat

Join Jeanerette's trunk or treat Monday, October 31 from 6 to 8 pm at the Ward Eight Recreation Center.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Boo on the Avenue

Lake Arthur Boo on the Avenue will be held on October 31 starting at 2 pm with train rides, food, drinks and more.

Jennings Alive Fall Festival

October 29, 9 am to 2 pm. Main Street in Downtown Jennings. Shopping, family fun, food and music. More info.

LAFAYETTE PARISH:

Blackpot Festival 2022

A celebration of the music, food and culture of Southwest Louisiana and beyond at the South Louisiana Blackpot Festival & Cookoff at Vermilionville in Lafayette on October 28th & 29th. More info. click here.

March of Hope

October 29 at 4 pm. Start: 816 W. Alexander St., Lafayette. End: 2631 Louisiana Avenue, Lafayette.

Autumn in the Oaks

A fall festival, October 29, 5-8 pm at Moncus Park, Lafayette. Trick or treating, hay rides, food trucks, activities and more.

Cro Fest

The Downtown Carencro Fall Festival, Crow Fest, will be held Downtown Carencro Fall Festival, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m. Families are invited to enjoy safe trick-or-treating along St. Peter Street, which will be closed to vehicle traffic during the event. Local businesses and organizations will be handing out treats. There are a number of activities planned, as well:

• Games, haunted house and petting zoo at the Patriots Pavilion (behind City Hall)

• Crow Scavenger Hunt - drawing to win a gift card

• Costume contest for kids 12 and under - 1st prize is a 32" Roku TV

• Bring Your Carved Pumpkin contest - 1st prize is a 32" Roku TV

• Photo opportunities

• Local food & drinks available

See more information at our Facebook page. [carencro.us1.list-manage.com].

Buddy Walk

Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana Buddy Walk! From 9a-1p on October 29th at Parc International.

McComb Veazey Fall Fest

McComb Veazy Homecoming: A Fall Festival will be held October 29 at 3 pm. Music, hay ride, market, games for all ages, and a movie. More info.

Carencro Camaraderie Trunk-O-Treat

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carencro Walmart, Louisiana State Police Troop I will partner with Once Was Inc. for the annual Carencro Camaraderie Trunk-O-Treat. For more information on how to participate as a vendor visit the website www.oncewasinc.com [oncewasinc.com] or call 832-594-4321.

Ham Radio Special Event

The AARA plans to operate a Special Event Station in St. Julien Park [broussardsportscomplex.com] in Broussard, Louisiana to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the Affiliation with the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) organization. The event will be held on Saturday, October 29th, at St. Julien Park in Broussard, Louisiana, starting at 8:30 AM. Walter Comeaux KI5OQE is heading up the event. The event is open to the public including non-licensed persons interested in learning about amateur radio.

Scarencro Fall Fest

October 30 from 4 to 6 pm at Caysi Park, 4010 N. University Ave., Carencro. Music, games, food. Trophies for best costume and best trunk-or-treat.

Pumpkin Patch

The Pumpkin Patch at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Lafayette will be held October 7-31. The event will benefit youth ministries. For more information go to saintbarnabas.us.

Boo at the Zoo

Zoosiana’s annual fall event, Boo at the Zoo, is happening October 1st through 31st from 9am-5pm daily, weather permitting.

Fright Trail

Fright Trail in Scott is waiting for you! Join them for the 2022 Halloween season from Friday, September 30 – Monday October 31 as they celebrate their 11th year of fun and fear. More info.

ST. LANDRY PARISH:

Opelousas Haunted House

St. Landry Parish Government announces its Second Annual Haunted House. This FREE three-day event takes place at the Yambilee Building (1939 W Landry St.) in Opelousas from Saturday, October 29 through Monday, October 31 from 6 pm-9 pm.

Community Health Fair

This is a free community event designed to encourage healthy lifestyles, prevent and manage disease and connect you to resources. October 29 from 9 am to 1 pm at the Richard Medical Clinic, 507 N. Market St., Opelousas. Blood pressure checks, heart screening, free food, prizes, kid activities.

Trick or Treat Trail

Saturday, October 29, 4 - 6 pm at South City Park Walking Trail. Trick or Treat Trail aims to provide the community with a fun alternative to traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, keeping safety in mind. The event is free and open to the public.

Harvest Festival

Our Savior's Church in Opelousas will hold a Harvest Festival on October 30, 4 pm to 7 pm. Free family event with a hay ride, petting zoo, carnival games and giveaways.

ST. MARTIN PARISH:

2022 Halloween Art & Nature Festival

A one-day free event to celebrate Halloween, Louisiana's special natural surroundings and planet Earth, through art, music, food and science. What: FREE family activity-focused event. When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m, Saturday, October 29, 2022. Where: Atelier de la Nature, 1050 Andrew Gautreaux Road, Arnaudville, LA 70512 (off Coteau Rodaire Hwy, north of I-10 Exit 115 Cecilia/Henderson).

Howl-O-Ween

Breaux Bridge Police Department, St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, 4th Ward Marshal's Office and St. Martin Parish Animal Services present Howl-O-Ween pet adoption event and supply drive Sunday, October 30 from 9 am to 2 pm. Pet adoption and pet food and cleaning supply drive. Halloween treats for sale. Car sear safety checks. Halloween/fall background for pictures. Trunk or treating for children will be noon to 2 pm (free for kids). To register a spot for the trunk or treat event or volunteer, contact Tenneal Latiolais of the Breaux Bridge Police Department at 337-332-8358.

ST. MARY PARISH

Franklin Haunted House

Franklin Fire Department's Haunted House October 28, 29 and 30, 6:30 - until last person leaves. New location: Warehouse at Hospital Avenue & Haifleigh Street (Next to Rec Center). Free Admission.

Harvest Moon Festival

Historic Downtown Franklin Harvest Moon Festival October 29 at 1pm. Live music, food vendors, bake off, cornhole tournament, pampered pooch parade, hay ride, pumpkin patch, scarecrow decorating contest, 5k fun run, trail ride and more. Dress your “Pampered Pooch." Lineup will be at Four Seasons at 12:45 pm, and winners will be announced at 4 pm. $10 entry fee to enter parade.

Teen Halloween Costume Party

Patterson Community Center located at 1101 First Street will host its Teen Halloween Costume Party for teens ages 13 to 17 Saturday, October 29 from 7 to 11 pm. For more information, please call 985-395-4422. Cash Prizes for the top 3 Halloween Costumes.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel