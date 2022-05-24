List: Summer camps in Acadiana

Below is a list of summer camps in Acadiana.

To add your summer camp to the list email your information to news@katctv.com.

Summer Handwriting Mastery Camp

Location: West Behavioral in Jennings

To register: email Lindsey directly Lindseysimar@gmail.com

$30 deposit required to hold child’s spot and pay for their handwriting without tears book and other supplies

$120 is due the first day of camp

When you think about handwriting, you may think about penmanship, but handwriting is so much more than simply forming letters! It requires the integration of gross motor, fine motor, visual motor and perceptual skills, all of which we will be incorporating into our handwriting mastery camps! We will be utilizing the “handwriting without tears” curriculum as a jumping off point for skill building. In addition to what this great curriculum has to offer, our program will incorporate movement, music, social engagement, and structured activities to help round out our days at camp. Our goal is for your child to be exposed to the foundational skills necessary to master the essential art of handwriting.

These camps will be interactive, multi experiential, social and most importantly, they will be fun.

--

CYT Camp

Week-long musical theater days camps are offered during the summer months for students ages 4-18. Camps are designed to create a hands-on theater experience, and are focused on building performance skills, self-confidence, and teamwork, according to their website.

For a list of multiple camps for all ages click here.

—

STM Candyland

July 19 - July 22, 2022

Learn cheers, chants, dances and jumps. Camp fee includes: camp Tshirt, daily snacks, pictures and fun.

Lil' Cheer Camp

Open to Pre-K to 5th grade

Summer Intensive

Open to 6th to 8th grade (includes cheer tryout and tumbling tips)

Register online at www.stmcougars.net and click on summer camps. Online and mail-in-pre registration ends on July 15

Pre-registration cost - $150. Walk in registration - $165. 8 am to 9 am, July 19

--

Le Vieux Village to host Louisiana Folk Roots Summer Camp

(Opelousas, LA) – The City of Opelousas Tourism Office is excited to announce that Le Vieux Village will be a host site for Folk Roots Kids' Cajun and Creole Music Camp this June. The Kids Camp is being presented by Louisiana Folk Roots [facebook.com] and a host of sponsors, including Opelousas Tourism and St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission.

The three- day summer camp, geared towards age 8 – 13 years old, will offer kids cultural and fun activities provided by a gifted group of music instructors. Each day will be filled with music classes, band lab, singing, dancing, and more activities. The camp is scheduled for June 15 through the 17th from 8 am to 4 pm.

The public will also be invited "Sounds of Summer" celebration on Friday, June 17th from 5-8 p.m. at the Delta Grand Theatre in Opelousas. Music students from the Louisiana Folk Roots Kids Camp will start the live music performance at 6 pm followed by Wayne Singleton & Same Ol' 2-step band. The family friendly event will include a variety of fun activities. The "Sounds of Summer" event is supported in part by the South Arts Rural Performance program, Atchafalaya National Heritage Association, Louisiana Division of the Arts, City of Opelousas, and the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission.

For more info on how to register your child, visit Kids Camp — Louisiana Folk Roots (lafolkroots.org) Students ages 8-13 are asked to bring a traditional musical instrument to use at Kids Camp. Typical instruments include a guitar, violin, mandolin, bass guitar, or Key of C 10-button accordion. A limited number of financial aid scholarships to assist with instrument loans will be awarded. The scholarship application deadline is Monday, May 9, 2022. Community organizations interested in joining the "Sounds of Summer" event partnership can email info@lafolkroots.org or tourism@cityofopelousas.com

--

SOWELA Offering Culinary Arts Summer Camps for 1st-12th Graders

One Week Camps Offered at SOWELA Lake Charles and Jennings Locations in June and July

SOWELA Technical Community College's Office of Workforce Solutions is excited to announce its 2022 Culinary Arts Summer Camp line up. Summer camps offer children entering 1st through 12th grades the opportunity to explore a culinary career path with a SOWELA chef. Culinary Camps are held in SOWELA's professional-grade kitchens at either the Main Campus in Lake Charles or at the SOWELA Morgan Smith site in Jennings, La.

SOWELA Culinary Arts Camp Schedule

Culinary Camp (Lake Charles campus) Monday, June 27 – Friday, July 1, 2022: An annual favorite for young cooks entering grades 5th – 8th. The camp runs from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Cost is $250 per camper and includes breakfast and lunch.

Kids in the Kitchen (Lake Charles campus) Monday, July 11 – Friday, July 15, 2022: A fun, age-appropriate camp for younger cooks entering grades 1st – 4th. The camp runs from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Cost is $250 per camper and includes breakfast and lunch.

Jr. Chef Culinary Camp (Lake Charles campus), Monday, July 18 – Friday, July 22, 2022: Campers learn how a restaurant works from the front of the house to the back for students entering 9th-12th grades. The camp runs from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Cost is $250 per camper and includes breakfast and lunch.

Culinary Camp (Morgan Smith site in Jennings, LA) Monday, July 25 – Friday, July 29, 2022: An annual favorite for young cooks entering grades 5th-8th. The camp runs from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Cost is $250 per camper and includes breakfast and lunch.

Culinary Camp (Lake Charles campus) Monday, July 25, – Friday, July 29, 2022: An annual favorite for young cooks entering grades 5th-8th. The camp runs from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Cost is $250 per camper and includes breakfast and lunch.

For more information or to register, visit www.sowela.edu/camps or call (337) 421-6560 or email workforce@sowela.edu.

--

Camp Unique Registration Open for Special Needs Individuals

Lafayette, LA- Every summer, the D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation of Acadiana hosts Camp Unique, which is suited for individuals with special needs. Camp Unique will be held July 18-22 for ages 5-13 and July 25-29 for ages 14 & up. Fee will be $75 and the theme this year is Survivor! All Camp Unique sessions will be held at LARC's Acadian Village and both sessions are from 9am to 12pm.

Individuals of all ages have a blast participating at a camp that is specifically tailored to them. They get the opportunity to take part in activities such as art, fitness, karaoke, music & dance as well as getting a Camp Unique t-shirt and a snack everyday.

"The participants in our annual camp have formed lifelong friendships and gained a sense of pride and independence because they see other individuals with unique abilities and it puts them in their comfort zone," commented D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation Executive Director Donielle Watkins.

The registration form for Camp Unique can be found on the D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation of Acadiana website: www.dreamsfoundationaca.org. For more information about Camp Unique, contact Donielle Watkins via e-mail at donielle@dreamsfoundationaca.org or phone 337.962.1609.

--

SUMMER CAMPS AT PARC RECREATION CENTERS

Lafayette, LA – The Lafayette Consolidated Government Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department is hosting a variety of summer camps, increasing options for kids of all ages this summer.

Through public-private partnerships, PARC and community organizations are able to provide quality programs focused on education, art, performing arts, enrichment, sports, leadership, STEM, and more. "By working together, we're able to provide facilities for summer camps to meet the needs of the community. We're building valuable community relations with organizations that can provide more of a variety of resources than we can on our own," Recreation Centers Manager Alena Fields said.

Eight recreation centers will host camps, including Generational Voices which held its inaugural camp in 2021 and is expanding from one location to two this year. Both locations will include activities for special needs children. CEO and Executive Director Brittney Houston said, "Last year was phenomenal. The goal was not only to spread awareness of social and emotional activities but to also promote positivity in kids' communities. We touched the lives of 144 kids."

The objective, Fields said, is for camps to be etched into Lafayette recreation centers summer after summer. "We want parents to know they can expect these programs that provide a safe, learning, and fun environment for their children. We're striving to add even more camps next year," she said.

Click here for a list of summer camps and to register.

------------------------------------------------------------

