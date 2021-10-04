List of known endangered/threatened animal species in Acadiana

With the recent news of 23 species of birds, fish and other wildlife being declared extinct nationwide, we're taking a look into which animals are considered endangered or threatened in Acadiana and which parishes are affected.

For a species to be considered endangered or threatened it has to meet certain specifications, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The five factors include changes to its habitat, overuse, a threat of disease or if it's a prey, if there's inadequate rules surrounding the species, or if it's existence is impacted by other natural or man-made factors.

Endangered:

Red-cockaded Woodpecker- Evangeline Parish

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Pallid Sturgeon- Iberia Parish, St. Landry Parish, St. Martin Parish, St. Mary Parish

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Hawksbill Sea Turtle- Iberia Parish, St. Mary Parish, Vermilion Parish

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Kemp Ridley's Sea Turtle- Iberia Parish, St. Mary Parish, Vermilion Parish

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Leatherback Sea Turtle- Iberia Parish, St. Mary Parish, Vermilion Parish

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Threatened:

West Indian Manatee- Iberia Parish, St. Martin Parish, St. Mary Parish, Vermilion

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Red Knot- Iberia Parish, St. Mary Parish, Vermilion Parish

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Piping Plover- Iberia Parish, St. Mary Parish, Vermilion Parish

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Eastern Black Rail- Iberia Parish, St. Mary Parish, Vermilion Parish

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Green Sea Turtle- Iberia Parish, St. Mary Parish, Vermilion Parish

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Loggerhead Sea Turtle- Iberia Parish, St. Mary Parish, Vermilion Parish

NOAA Fisheries

This list and most of these pictures were compiled by the U.S. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, with the latest update posted November 2020.

