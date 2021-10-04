Watch
List of known endangered/threatened animal species in Acadiana

Posted at 4:21 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 18:17:17-04

With the recent news of 23 species of birds, fish and other wildlife being declared extinct nationwide, we're taking a look into which animals are considered endangered or threatened in Acadiana and which parishes are affected.

For a species to be considered endangered or threatened it has to meet certain specifications, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The five factors include changes to its habitat, overuse, a threat of disease or if it's a prey, if there's inadequate rules surrounding the species, or if it's existence is impacted by other natural or man-made factors.

Endangered:

Red-cockaded Woodpecker- Evangeline Parish

Red-cockaded woodpecker.JPG

Pallid Sturgeon- Iberia Parish, St. Landry Parish, St. Martin Parish, St. Mary Parish

Pallid Sturgeon.JPG

Hawksbill Sea Turtle- Iberia Parish, St. Mary Parish, Vermilion Parish

Hawksbill Sea Turtle.JPG

Kemp Ridley's Sea Turtle- Iberia Parish, St. Mary Parish, Vermilion Parish

Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle.JPG

Leatherback Sea Turtle- Iberia Parish, St. Mary Parish, Vermilion Parish

Leatherback Sea Turtle.JPG

Threatened:

West Indian Manatee- Iberia Parish, St. Martin Parish, St. Mary Parish, Vermilion

West Indian Manatee.JPG

Red Knot- Iberia Parish, St. Mary Parish, Vermilion Parish

Red knot.JPG

Piping Plover- Iberia Parish, St. Mary Parish, Vermilion Parish

Piping Plover.JPG

Eastern Black Rail- Iberia Parish, St. Mary Parish, Vermilion Parish

Eastern Black Rail.JPG

Green Sea Turtle- Iberia Parish, St. Mary Parish, Vermilion Parish

Green Sea Turtle.JPG

Loggerhead Sea Turtle- Iberia Parish, St. Mary Parish, Vermilion Parish

Loggerhead Turtle.JPG

This list and most of these pictures were compiled by the U.S. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, with the latest update posted November 2020.

