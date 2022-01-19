List: La. coastal, waterway & flood projects to receive $643 M; $2B in disaster relief

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced Wednesday the Army Corps of Engineers will allocate Louisiana $643,360,450 in funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for 21 coastal, waterway and flood projects including $378,516,450 for the construction of the Morganza-to-the-Gulf Hurricane Protection System, $125,000,000 for Southwest Coastal Louisiana Hurricane Protection and $52,989,000 for the Atchafalaya Basin. Cassidy was a key architect of the law and helped shepherd it through Congress.

The funding increase for the Morganza-to-the-Gulf project represents more than 3,000% increase in annual federal funding compared to what Louisiana received last year.

"Louisiana communities have waited years, sometimes decades, to see progress on Army Corps projects," said Dr. Cassidy. "This funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package is crucial to protect our state against future Hurricanes and floods. Looking forward to the additional ways the bipartisan infrastructure bill will benefit our state."

The Army Corps of Engineers will also allocate $2,005,425,000 in Hurricane Ida disaster relief for key Louisiana projects as part of the Hurricane Ida Disaster Supplemental that Cassidy helped secure as part of the Continuing Resolution passed in September.

These projects include $783,000,000 for the New Orleans to Venice Hurricane Protection System in Plaquemines Parish, $450,000,000 for West Shore, Lake Pontchartrain to improve levee infrastructure, $162,600,000 for the Atchafalaya Basin, and $125,000,000 for the Comite Diversion Canal, which the Army Corps said [Notes:wafb.com] will be completed by the end of this year.

A full list of projects is below. The Army Corps of Engineers announced certain projects will be funded but the total amount will not be announced until the Army Corps of Engineers completes a Project Information Report (PIR) to determine the cost of the Hurricane Ida damages in need of repair.

"This disaster aid is critical in our effort to rebuild after Hurricane Ida and prevent damage from future storms," said Dr. Cassidy. "There is more to do. I will continue to work for additional resources to help communities fully recover."

Projects funded through bipartisan infrastructure bill:

ASCENSION PARISH ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Hillaryville Regional WWTP and Effluent PS and Forcemain

$750,000

ASCENSION PARISH ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Palo Alto Booster Station Improvements

$1,250,000

ASCENSION PARISH ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Ascension Water Tank Improvements

$1,500,000

ATCHAFALAYA BASIN, LA

Funds will be used for construction of the Bayou Sale East-West tie-in.

$10,000,000

ATCHAFALAYA BASIN, LA

Funds will be used for damage repairs to levee slides at two locations; dredging of shoaling near Morgan City/Three Rivers, LA and at Berwick Bay Harbor; and replacement of levee surfacing along the Berwick Levee.

$9,889,000

ATCHAFALAYA RIVER AND BAYOUS CHENE, BOEUF & BLACK, LA

Dredging and Surveys of Lower Bar, Bay, Upper Bar, Bayou Chene, Boeuf and Black

$33,100,000

BARATARIA BAY WATERWAY, LA

Dredging (Damage Repair) and Surveys

$5,160,000

BAYOU BODCAU RESERVOIR, LA

Damage Repair - Slide Repairs

$2,750,000

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURE, LA

EBR Treatment Ponds

$750,000

FRESHWATER BAYOU, LA

Dredging, Surveys and Construct Elevated Warehouse.

$8,075,000

GULF INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY, LA

Repair damage to lock building (Damage Repair), Port Allen Lock tainter valves #1, #3, #4, lock guidewall damage (Damage Repair), bank erosion (Damage Repair), Leland Bowman Lock control houses (Damage Repair), wind break erosion (Damage Repair), canopy damage (Damage Repair), Calcasieu Lock administration building (Damage Repair), boat shed (Damage Repair), cofferdam (Damage Repair), maintenance building (Damage Repair), storage buildings (Damage Repair), and site damage (Damage Repair), Replace old PLC and hydraulic pumps and gate machinery and 4 valves at Harvey Lock, and Dredging.

$23,248,000

J BENNETT JOHNSTON WATERWAY, LA

Repair Comfort station roof (Damage Repair), Picnic shelters (Damage Repair), and Floating Guidewall.

$803,000

MERMENTAU RIVER, LA

Repair control house (Damage Repair), Install New Gates, new machinery, electrical and associated components and lighting improvements, and Replace Guidewall.

$12,674,000

MISSISSIPPI DELTA REGION, LA

Funds will be used for damage repairs to Davis Pond Freshwater Diversion Guide Levee and removal of storm debris.

$95,000

MISSISSIPPI RIVER, BATON ROUGE TO THE GULF OF MEXICO, LA

Repair the South Pass jetties

$15,000,000

MORGANZA TO THE GULF, LA

Funds will be used to design and construct Minors Canal Floodgate; Humble Canal Floodgate; Lockport to Larose Levee Reach; GIWW East & West Floodgates; and Reach A South Levee.

$378,516,450

OLD RIVER, LA

Funds will be used at the Old River Lock to dewater the lock, replace the miter gates, and replace missing/leaking expansion joints.

$7,000,000

SOUTHWEST COASTAL LOUISIANA HURRICANE PROTECTION, LA

Award a design-build contract to elevate structures in the current 25-year flood plain in Calcasieu, Cameron, and Vermillion Parishes in southwest Louisiana.

$125,000,000

TENSAS BASIN, RED RIVER BACKWATER, LA

Funds will be used for repairs to the Fool River Pump Station gear drives and other pump unit components and the Tensas Cocodrie Pump Plant trash rack.

$5,500,000

WALLACE LAKE, LA

Damage Repair - Slide Repairs

$2,300,000

Total: $643,360,450

Projects funded through supplemental disaster relief:

ATCHAFALAYA BASIN, FLOODWAY SYSTEM, LA

Funds will be used to complete construction of the project.

$77,600,000

ATCHAFALAYA BASIN, LA

Funds will be used to complete the construction of the Charenton Floodgate and construct priority levee enlargements, address critical seepage remediation, and floodwall stability for Bayou Larose; Alabama Bayou; W121; E-73.3-E74; E-52; E-58; W-124; and W-99.

$85,000,000

BAYOU SEGNETTE WATERWAY, LA

Dredging and removal of obstruction in response to Hurricane Ida.

$3,510,000

CHANNEL IMPROVEMENT, REVETMENTS, AR, IL, KY, LA, MS, MO & TN

Funds will be used to construct new revetments and extensions of existing revetments using Articulated Concrete Mattress and/or stone berms at Tropical Bend River Mile (RM) 31; Burnside RM 43-R; Point Michel RM 44-R; Myrtle Grove RM 59-R (two locations); Good Hope RM 61; Carrollton RM 68; Third District Reach RM 71 (three locations); English Turn RM 78-R; Scarsdale RM 80 (two locations); Linwood RM 82; Harlem RM 88; Gravolet RM 90 (two locations); Neptune RM 97 (three locations); Greenville RM 100-R; Carrollton RM 104-L; Richbend RM 157-R; and Buras RM 297.

$120,543,000

COMITE RIVER DIVERSION*

Construct resiliency features including reinforcing the channel banks rip rap, fabric, and bedding; and armoring along rock chutes.

$125,000,000

GRAND ISLE AND VICINITY, LA

ADDITIONAL DAMAGES DUES TO HURRICANE IDA - PIR UNDERWAY IN ADDITION TO THE FOLLOWING. The previously proposed repairs include clearing and grubbing, excavation, repairs to clay-filled geotextile, repairs to sand-filled geotextile tube, repairs to a timber dune crossing, placement of a sand-filled geotextile tube with scour apron and anchor tubes on top of the existing clay-filled geotextile tube, re-covering the repaired and newly placed geotextile tubes, dune plantings, and sand fencing. In addition, a 750-foot reach of dune section at Boudreaux lane will be restored and brought up to grade.

TBD

GRAND ISLE AND VICINITY, LA

This work package is for E&D of repairs that include clearing and grubbing, excavation, repairs to clay-filled geotextile, repairs to sand-filled geotextile tube, repairs to a timber dune crossing, placement of a sand-filled geotextile tube with scour apron and anchor tubes on top of the existing clay-filled geotextile tube, recovering the repaired and newly placed geotextile tubes, dune plantings and sand fencing. In addition, a 750-foot reach of dune section at Boudreaux lane will be restored and brought up to grade.

$798,000

GULF INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY, LA

Repair or Replace equipment shed roof, 4 automatic gate sensors, water damaged ceiling tile, PLC wiring at Harvey Lock. Repair or Replace 7 lights on 2 high masts, 2 high mast light lifting mechanisms, damaged electrical equipment on 2 high mast lights, lockmaster office roof, life ring holders, tin covering over air compressors, siding on operator shacks and awnings at Algiers Lock. Repair or Replace chamber wall lights, roofs, soffit, insulation and ceiling tiles, and reverse head gate electric motor at Inner Harbor Navigation Canal Lock. All repairs to these locks are in response to Hurricane Ida.

$340,000

LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN AND VICINITY, LA (HURRICANE PROTECTION)

Construction - Repair erosion of approximately 7,000CY of wave berm clay spanning 8,100 LF of levee along the Jefferson Parish Lake Pontchartrain Lakefront.

$4,750,000

LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN AND VICINITY, LA (HURRICANE PROTECTION)

E&D - Repair erosion of approximately 7,000CY of wave berm clay spanning 8,100 LF of levee along the Jefferson Parish Lake Pontchartrain Lakefront.

$250,000

LOUISIANA STATE PENITENTIARY LEVEE, LA

FCCE Class 1 - Construction and E&D - Repairs to the Louisiana State Penitentiary (Angola Ring Levee).

$793,000

MISSISSIPPI RIVER LEVEES, AR, IL, KY, LA, MS, MO & TN

Funds will be used to construct priority levee enlargements and to address critical seepage remediation at Dugas to Celotex, RM 100.4-R; Moreville-Black Hawk Items 326-R, 348-R, 351-R, 327-R, 341-R, and 345-R; Addis RM 223-R; Ama, RM 113.5-R; Bayou Goula to Alhambra RM 194.5R; Belmont RM 152-L; Ben Hur Road RM 217.6-L; Carville RM 189-L; Lower & Upper 5th RM 317-R; Fancy Point RM 242.5-R; Gramercy Mt. Airy RM 144-L; IHNC Lock Forebay RM 92.6L; Laplace RM 133-L; Marchand RM 181-L; Plaquemine-Reveille RM 206.7-R; Point Pleasant-Yucatan Items 409 and 411-R; Port Allen Lock RM 228-R and RM 231-R; Romeville - College Point RM 156-8L; Smithfield RM 246-R; Smoke Bend RM 178-R; St. Joseph - Waterproof Item 393-R; Thomas Point RM 240.3R; Upper Lake Concordia-Vidalia Items 366-R, 367-R, 368-R, and 370-R; Welham Plantation RM 154-L; and Yucatan- Lake Bruin Item 398-R Phase II.

$232,425,000

MISSISSIPPI RIVER, BATON ROUGE TO THE GULF OF MEXICO, LA

Repair or Replace Down fences, Swing Gates, Foreshore Rock, Wall, Ceiling, Floor, Roof, Temporary Trailers, VHF antenna, Safety light, and Mold remediation at Venice Suboffice. Dredge Navigation channel at South Pass and Place Jetty stone at South and Southwest Pass. All repairs are in response to Hurricane Ida.

$27,116,000

NEW ORLEANS TO VENICE (NOV) PROJECT

PIR Underway - TBD

TBD

NEW ORLEANS TO VENICE, LA (HURRICANE PROTECTION)

Complete authorized work on the east and west banks of Plaquemines Parish by replacing or modifying the flood and storm damage risk reduction levee infrastructure to the 50-year Level or Risk Reduction (LORR).

$783,000,000

SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA, LA

Within the Algiers Sub-basin, complete design of three features of the project and initiate construction of one feature of the project.

$94,300,000

WEST BANK AND VICINITY (WBV) PROJECT

PIR Underway - TBD

TBD

WEST SHORE, LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN, LA*

Complete authorized work on the east and west banks of Plaquemines Parish by replacing or modifying the flood and storm damage risk reduction levee infrastructure to the 50-year Level or Risk Reduction (LORR).

$450,000,000

Total: $2,005,425,000

*Funds will be allocated upon completion of a study funded in the Investigations Acct if the study recommends a construction project with a Federal interest.

