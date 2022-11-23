List: Holiday specials and events in Acadiana

Below is a list of holiday specials and upcoming events to be aware of happening throughout Acadiana. Some municipalities in Acadiana have not yet decided. KATC will continue to update this list as statements release.
If you would like to add your event to this list, email the information to news@katctv.com.
- ACADIA PARISH
- The LSU Eunice Allied Health programs will host an open house on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The free informational session is geared towards the adult learner, starting at 5:30 pm from LSUE’s Lafayette campus at the Oschner Lafayette General Orthopedic Center at 4212 West Congress Street.
Interested individuals will learn about the different allied health programs – Nursing, Respiratory Care, Radiologic Technology, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Surgical Technology and Medical Billing and Coding. Representatives from each program will be on hand to answer any questions.
Admissions, Financial Aid and Academic officials will also be able to assist participants to apply to LSU Eunice on-site and begin course registration.
LSUE has recently announced more flexible options for prospective students in the Allied Health programs with flexible daytime, evening, weekend, and online course offerings. LSUE is also partnered with Oschner Lafayette General for a nights and weekend nursing cohort.
- EVANGELINE PARISH
Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office Toy Drive
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff Office is collecting new toys and/or monetary donations for the needy children in our parish. Please drop off the toys or donations at 415 W. Cotton St, Ville Platte, LA 70586. We will be collecting the toys and donations until December 9th , 2022 at 4PM.
The toys will be given to the children in Evangeline Parish. We need girls, boys, and infant toys. P.S. we will also take donations of wrapping paper.
Please contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-363-2161 if you have any questions. You will receive a phone call if your application is chosen which is based on the availability of toy donations.
Please help us give a wonderful Christmas to our children in need.
- IBERIA PARISH
Toys For Tots applications will be accepted for the next several Sundays at the St. Julia Empowerment Center in Jeanerette. The center will be open for applicants on Sundays only from 3 until 4 pm each of those Sundays. The center is located at 403 Henkle St., Jeanerette, LA.
Sunday, November 27, 2022, is the last day to apply. You must bring a copy of your ID and proof of any type of governmental assistance you or your child receives — Medicaid, SNAP, SSI, etc.
No transportation? Join via Zoom: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/74446888984?pwd=WitrMFRrT3RBOGxxeDd6OVoweVI1UT09 Meeting ID: 744 4688 8984 Passcode: t7BYs6
- JEFF DAVIS PARISH
- Call Hampton Inn & Suites at 310 W Fred Ruth Zigler Memorial Drive in Jennings and ask for the "Home for the Holidays" rate. Rate is applicable through November 30, 2022.
- LAFAYETTE PARISH
This 1-mile walk and 5K run will take place on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, (Thanksgiving Eve) at 5:30 pm. The event kicks-off on the racecourse down Camellia Boulevard, followed by an after party in River Ranch Town Square.
Camellia Crossing is a great way for families to come together to give thanks and support Miles Perret Cancer Services. Runners and walkers are invited to sign up as a team or individual and take part in the event’s fun GLEAUX theme. Participants are encouraged to show their support for MPCS by wearing things that glow, light up, blink, and flash. Proceeds from this event will aid Miles Perret Cancer Services in its mission to help local families Fight, Survive, & Live with cancer.
Register today and light up the night sky by visiting milesperret.org.
- Christmas at Bridge Point, Acadiana's first lights drive-thru, will be open November 24, 2022, through December 24, 2022, from 6 until 11 pm. This event will feature over half a million lights displayed at Bridge Point Farms, located at 115 Enterprise Blvd in Lafayette.
Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) Community Development and Planning Department and Lafayette Habitat for Humanity are offering community grants for small-scale projects near the Evangeline Thruway. According to LCG, Freetown-Port Rico, La Place, McComb-Veazey, Oasis, and Quiet Town, inevitably affected by the future I-49 Connector, were selected for improvements as part of the Evangeline Corridor Initiative (ECI), a long-range plan to enhance the communities along the Evangeline Corridor.
Grants will be used for neighborhood resources, advocacy for improvements, and building community participation. Residents, businesses, and other organizations seeking to revitalize Lafayette's oldest neighborhoods are encouraged to apply.
Grants range from $1,000 to $5,000. Grant applications are now being accepted through Friday, December 1, 2022.
Click here for grant applications.
- Join Chuy's until December 14, 2022, to help bring holiday cheer to deserving Lafayette families. Purchase a butterfly off of the restaurant's Christmas tree for $5 to help Healing House; Hope for Grieving Children for a family in need this holiday season!
The MPCS Giving Tree Program is offered to pediatric clients or children/ siblings of an active MPCS client who are 18 years old or younger and living at home.
Each ornament on the Giving Tree has a child's wish, age, and gender (all wishes, or gifts are within a $35 limit). All are encouraged to participate by choosing ornaments, shopping for gifts, and returning unwrapped gifts to the Miles Perret office. MPCS will then wrap all gifts in time for Christmas.
If you would like to join in spreading holiday cheer this Christmas, please stop by the MPCS office or call (337) 984-1920 to choose an ornament with a child's Christmas wish. Select as many ornaments as you would like at the front desk.
- ST. LANDRY PARISH
- Watch the unveiling of the historic Nativity Scene on the Courthouse Square this Saturday, November 26, 2022. This year marks the 69th anniversary of the sacred Nativity Scene, which was first unveiled on Sunday, December 6, 1953. During the unveiling ceremony Opelousas resident Mabel Cools was recognized for soliciting donations to purchase the nativity figures. The Lighting of the Nativity Scene on the St. Landry Parish Courthouse Square takes place from 3:30 to 6:30 pm. Local vendors and activities, such as train rides, will also take place.
- ST. MARTIN PARISH
- Relax Black Friday with Bayou Teche Brewing's Winter Tiki Cocktail and tidbits menu, live music and shopping specials at 1002 Noth Lane in Arnaudville from 12 to 9 pm.
- Come out from 6 to 10 pm to Historic PBDee's Club Valentine for the 20th Annual Thanksgiving Appreciation and Bayou Classic Party. Admission is free.
- VERMILION PARISH
Autism Awareness Event and First Responder meet and greet with McGruff the Crime Dog will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 10 am until 1 pm at 2401 Veterans Memorial Drive (Old Stines).
Families will be able to register their household and their Autistic loved one for appropriate response from first responders. Food and drinks will be provided.
Join Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, Crimestoppers of Vermilion, and the following agencies for the autism awareness event: Abbeville Police Dept. and Fire Dept., Erath Police Dept. and Fire Dept., Delcambre Police Dept., Kaplan Police Dept., Maurice Police Dept., and Acadian Ambulance!
- AROUND THE STATE
This Thanksgiving holiday, the NOPD is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on a high-visibility “Click It or Ticket” seat belt awareness campaign.
From November 19 to November 26, the law enforcement community will be working together to reduce the number of fatalities that occur when vehicle passengers fail to buckle up. If they spot you without a seat belt on, they will pull you over and issue a ticket.
During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in 2020 (6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, to 5:59 a.m. on Monday, November 30), there were 333 passenger vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes across the nation. More than half (52%) were unrestrained. Nighttime proved more deadly than daytime, with 67% of Thanksgiving weekend fatal crashes occurring at night. These deaths represent needless tragedies for families across America and may have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt.
“Buckling your seat belt isn’t a suggestion, it’s the law,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said, “Whether you’re driving cross-country or across the street, you must wear your seat belt. The bottom line is this: That seat belt may very well mean the difference between life and death. This Thanksgiving, and every day of the year, remember: Click It or Ticket.”
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) have announced two new grant programs for trash receptacles and community beautification projects totaling $550,000. The deadline to apply is Friday, December 16, 2022.
The trash receptacle grant program aims to reduce litter in public spaces. Louisiana parishes, municipalities, state agencies, governmental entities, political subdivisions, public universities and colleges, and KLB Affiliates in good standing are eligible to apply.
Applicants will choose to receive up to 10 high-quality trash receptacles to be installed on public property. If awarded, KLB will order, purchase, and arrange for the delivery of up to 10 trash receptacles to a designated location. Receptacles must be installed on public property prior to Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Pre and post receptacle installation litter scans must be conducted at each location. Data from the pre-installation litter scans must be submitted with the grant application, and data from the post-installation litter scans must be submitted with the final grant report. Susan Russell, KLB Executive Director, says, “Recent data collected by Keep Louisiana Beautiful shows a reduction of litter by 56 percent in areas where trash receptacles are properly installed and maintained.”
The community beautification grant program will provide reimbursement grants for beautification projects ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 and totaling up to $90,000.
Proposed projects should exhibit diverse community support, collaborations between organizations, matching contributions, and benefits to community residents.
KLB will fund planting projects and welcome signs on public property in high visible areas such as community entry points, highway corridors and medians, and major roadways and intersections. Plants and trees must be at least 25 percent native to Louisiana and other restrictions apply.
Information and grant applications can be found here.