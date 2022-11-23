List: Holiday specials and events in Acadiana

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office Toy Drive

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff Office is collecting new toys and/or monetary donations for the needy children in our parish. Please drop off the toys or donations at 415 W. Cotton St, Ville Platte, LA 70586. We will be collecting the toys and donations until December 9th , 2022 at 4PM.

The toys will be given to the children in Evangeline Parish. We need girls, boys, and infant toys. P.S. we will also take donations of wrapping paper.

Please contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-363-2161 if you have any questions. You will receive a phone call if your application is chosen which is based on the availability of toy donations.

Please help us give a wonderful Christmas to our children in need.