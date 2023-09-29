LIST: Halloween and fall events happening around Acadiana

ACADIANA, La. — Below is a parish-by-parish list of Halloween and fall events happening in the month of October for the whole family to enjoy. If you would like to add your event to this list, email the information to news@katctv.com. This story be updated as we get more information on local events.

ACADIA PARISH



LSU Eunice will host its fourth annual “Trunk or Treat” on Sunday, October 29, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm inside the LSU Eunice campus grounds. All local businesses, individuals, elected officials, political candidates, groups and churches are encouraged to have their own table or trunk to hand out goodies to trick-or-treaters. There is a $10 registration fee and you can find a link to register at www.lsue.edu. There will be awards for spookiest and most creative decorations. The event is hosted by LSUE Staff Senate with help from various campus groups as well as community partners including the Eunice Fire Department, Eunice Marshall’s office, the Eunice Police Department, St. Landry Parish Sheriff, among others.

IBERIA PARISH



Frightmare on Main Street is an outdoor trail located on the grounds of the Historic "Hot Sauce House" on Main Street in New Iberia. The secluded home will take you through several sets and attractions with live scare actors. It is open from 7 to 11 pm on the following dates: 9/30/2023, 10/7/2023, 10/13/2023, 10/14/2023, 10/20/2023, 10/21/2023, 10/27/2023, 10/28/2023.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH



SOWELA Technical Community College in Jennings will host its 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat on October 31, from 5 to 7 pm. To secure your spot as a vendor to pass out treats, scan the QR code here and register today. This event is free and open to the public.

LAFAYETTE PARISH



Fright Trail , located at 5305 Cameron St in Scott, is 20 acres of dark woods, where you'll be running for as you encounter the trail's "creatures of the night." The trail is open from 7 to 11 pm on the following dates: 9/30/2023, 10/1/2023, 10/7/2023, 10/8/2023, 10/14/2023, 10/15/2023, 10/21/2023, 10/22/2023, 10/28/2023, 10/29/2023, 10/30/2023, 10/31/2023. Price is $25. Parking is located behind the Fright Trail Box Office. Open-toed shoes are highly encouraged.

Bridge Point Farms is hosting the 1st Annual Spooktacular Drive-Thru Lights Display October 13th-15th, 20th-22nd, and 27th-31st, from 6 to 11 pm. Tickets are $25 per car/truck, $40 per van, and $100 per trolley/bus. To purchase tickets, click here.

The Third Annual Pumpkin Patch at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church is scheduled for October 13 to 31, weekdays from 4 to 7 pm and weekends from 9 am to 4 pm. St. Barnabas will be selling pumpkins and gourds of all shapes, sizes, and colors. Multiple photo op areas will be set up for families each day that the patch is open. Concessions, face painting, and vendor fairs will be available on Saturdays and Sundays, October 14-15, 21-22, and 28-29, featuring a variety of goods from local artists, vendors, and business owners. Admission is free. Pumpkins range in price from $1 to $50, depending on size. Concessions and vendor prices vary. Families are encouraged to bring a wagon, wheelbarrow, or something similar to help transport pumpkins as there is a limited supply of these items and they will be in high demand during peak hours.

The Harvest Health Fair will be taking place on October 24 from 1 to 3 pm at the Rosehouse Senior Center located at 120 Statesman Drive. Blood pressure checks, community resources, community partners, wellness information, raffles, and treat bags will be available.

Candyland Cottage & Ice Cream Shoppe, located at 109 Benoit Patin Rd in Scott, is hosting a Hocus Pocus Halloween Party for children 10 and under on October 29 from 2 to 4 pm. There will be a meet and greet with the Hocus Pocus sisters, storytime, crafts, games, Hocus Pocus bingo with prizes, a costume contest, dancing to Halloween music, snacks, drinks and more.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Trick or treat for St. Matin Parish will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

