Watch Now
NewsAround Acadiana

Actions

LIST: Circle K locations in the Acadiana area to offer 40 cents off per gallon

Gasoline Prices
David Zalubowski/AP
The digital readout displays the price for a fill up of gasoline for a motorist at a Circle K station.
Gasoline Prices
Posted at 7:00 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 08:05:06-04

Circle K is cutting gas prices for three hours today at select locations across the United States.

Between 4 and 7 pm on Thursday, May 25, 2023, Circle K is hosting Circle K Fuel Day.

Motorists will be given 40 cents off each gallon directly at the pumps, while supplies last.

Look for a participating Circle K near you in Acadiana:

ACADIA PARISH

  • RAYNE
    • 1325 The Blvd
      Rayne, LA 70578

IBERIA PARISH

  • NEW IBERIA
    • 2709 E Old Spanish Trail
      New Iberia, LA 70563
    • 1213 E Admiral Doyle Dr
      New Iberia, LA 70560
    • 218 N Lewis St
      New Iberia, LA 70560

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

  • JENNINGS
    • 1407 Elton Rd
      Jennings, LA 70546

LAFAYETTE PARISH

  • LAFAYETTE
    • 3332 W Pinhook Rd
      Lafayette, LA 70508
    • 3332 W Pinhook Rd
      Lafayette, LA 70508
    • 2113 Robley Dr
      Lafayette, LA 70503
    • 2602 Kaliste Saloom Rd
      Lafayette, LA 70508
    • 3801 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy
      Lafayette, LA 70503
    • 624 E Kaliste Saloom Rd
      Lafayette, LA 70508
    • 4400 Johnston St
      Lafayette, LA 70503
    • 2829 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy
      Lafayette, LA 70506
    • 3201 Johnston St
      Lafayette, LA 70503
    • 615 W University Ave
      Lafayette, LA 70506
    • 1802 Eraste Landry Rd
      Lafayette, LA 70506
    • 724 Eraste Landry Rd
      Lafayette, LA 70506
    • 1912 NE Evangeline Thruway
      Lafayette, LA 70501
    • 1111 Mudd Ave
      Lafayette, LA 70501
    • 1701 St Mary St
      Scott, LA 70583
    • 1700 N University Ave
      Lafayette, LA 70507
    • 3802 Moss St
      Lafayette, LA 70507
    • 105 W Gloria Switch Rd
      Lafayette, LA 70507
  • YOUNGSVILLE
    • 3900 Verot School Rd
      Youngsville, LA 70592
    • 1420 Fortune Rd
      Youngsville, LA 70592

ST. LANDRY PARISH

  • EUNICE
    • 2251 W Laurel Ave
      Eunice, LA 70535
  • OPELOUSAS
    • 719 Creswell Ln
      Opelousas, LA 70570

ST. MARY PARISH

  • FRANKLIN
    • 1923 Main St
      Franklin, LA 70538
  • AMELIA
    • 10209 US-90
      Amelia, LA 70340
  • PATTERSON
    • 1100 US-90
      Patterson, LA 70392
  • MORGAN CITY
    • 7700 US-90
      Morgan City, LA 70380
    • 6383 LA-182
      Morgan City, LA 70380

VERMILION PARISH

  • ABBEVILLE
    • 300 Veterans Memorial Dr
      Abbeville, LA 70510
    • 1811 S State St
      Abbeville, LA 70510

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.