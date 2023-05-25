LIST: Circle K locations in the Acadiana area to offer 40 cents off per gallon

Circle K is cutting gas prices for three hours today at select locations across the United States.

Between 4 and 7 pm on Thursday, May 25, 2023, Circle K is hosting Circle K Fuel Day.

Motorists will be given 40 cents off each gallon directly at the pumps, while supplies last.

Look for a participating Circle K near you in Acadiana:

ACADIA PARISH



RAYNE

1325 The Blvd

Rayne, LA 70578



IBERIA PARISH



NEW IBERIA

2709 E Old Spanish Trail

New Iberia, LA 70563

1213 E Admiral Doyle Dr

New Iberia, LA 70560

218 N Lewis St

New Iberia, LA 70560



JEFF DAVIS PARISH



JENNINGS

1407 Elton Rd

Jennings, LA 70546



LAFAYETTE PARISH



LAFAYETTE

3332 W Pinhook Rd

Lafayette, LA 70508

3332 W Pinhook Rd

Lafayette, LA 70508

2113 Robley Dr

Lafayette, LA 70503

2602 Kaliste Saloom Rd

Lafayette, LA 70508

3801 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

Lafayette, LA 70503

624 E Kaliste Saloom Rd

Lafayette, LA 70508

4400 Johnston St

Lafayette, LA 70503

2829 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

Lafayette, LA 70506

3201 Johnston St

Lafayette, LA 70503

615 W University Ave

Lafayette, LA 70506

1802 Eraste Landry Rd

Lafayette, LA 70506

724 Eraste Landry Rd

Lafayette, LA 70506

1912 NE Evangeline Thruway

Lafayette, LA 70501

1111 Mudd Ave

Lafayette, LA 70501

1701 St Mary St

Scott, LA 70583

1700 N University Ave

Lafayette, LA 70507

3802 Moss St

Lafayette, LA 70507

105 W Gloria Switch Rd

Lafayette, LA 70507

YOUNGSVILLE

3900 Verot School Rd

Youngsville, LA 70592

1420 Fortune Rd

Youngsville, LA 70592



ST. LANDRY PARISH



EUNICE

2251 W Laurel Ave

Eunice, LA 70535

OPELOUSAS

719 Creswell Ln

Opelousas, LA 70570



ST. MARY PARISH



FRANKLIN

1923 Main St

Franklin, LA 70538

AMELIA

10209 US-90

Amelia, LA 70340

PATTERSON

1100 US-90

Patterson, LA 70392

MORGAN CITY

7700 US-90

Morgan City, LA 70380

6383 LA-182

Morgan City, LA 70380



VERMILION PARISH



ABBEVILLE

300 Veterans Memorial Dr

Abbeville, LA 70510

1811 S State St

Abbeville, LA 70510



For more information, click here.