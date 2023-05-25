LIST: Circle K locations in the Acadiana area to offer 40 cents off per gallon

Circle K is cutting gas prices for three hours today at select locations across the United States.
Between 4 and 7 pm on Thursday, May 25, 2023, Circle K is hosting Circle K Fuel Day.
Motorists will be given 40 cents off each gallon directly at the pumps, while supplies last.
Look for a participating Circle K near you in Acadiana:
ACADIA PARISH
- RAYNE
- 1325 The Blvd
Rayne, LA 70578
IBERIA PARISH
- NEW IBERIA
- 2709 E Old Spanish Trail
New Iberia, LA 70563
- 1213 E Admiral Doyle Dr
New Iberia, LA 70560
- 218 N Lewis St
New Iberia, LA 70560
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
- JENNINGS
- 1407 Elton Rd
Jennings, LA 70546
LAFAYETTE PARISH
- LAFAYETTE
- 3332 W Pinhook Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
- 2113 Robley Dr
Lafayette, LA 70503
- 2602 Kaliste Saloom Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
- 3801 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy
Lafayette, LA 70503
- 624 E Kaliste Saloom Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
- 4400 Johnston St
Lafayette, LA 70503
- 2829 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy
Lafayette, LA 70506
- 3201 Johnston St
Lafayette, LA 70503
- 615 W University Ave
Lafayette, LA 70506
- 1802 Eraste Landry Rd
Lafayette, LA 70506
- 724 Eraste Landry Rd
Lafayette, LA 70506
- 1912 NE Evangeline Thruway
Lafayette, LA 70501
- 1111 Mudd Ave
Lafayette, LA 70501
- 1701 St Mary St
Scott, LA 70583
- 1700 N University Ave
Lafayette, LA 70507
- 3802 Moss St
Lafayette, LA 70507
- 105 W Gloria Switch Rd
Lafayette, LA 70507
- YOUNGSVILLE
- 3900 Verot School Rd
Youngsville, LA 70592
- 1420 Fortune Rd
Youngsville, LA 70592
ST. LANDRY PARISH
- EUNICE
- 2251 W Laurel Ave
Eunice, LA 70535
- OPELOUSAS
- 719 Creswell Ln
Opelousas, LA 70570
ST. MARY PARISH
- FRANKLIN
- 1923 Main St
Franklin, LA 70538
- AMELIA
- 10209 US-90
Amelia, LA 70340
- PATTERSON
- 1100 US-90
Patterson, LA 70392
- MORGAN CITY
- 7700 US-90
Morgan City, LA 70380
- 6383 LA-182
Morgan City, LA 70380
VERMILION PARISH
- ABBEVILLE
- 300 Veterans Memorial Dr
Abbeville, LA 70510
- 1811 S State St
Abbeville, LA 70510
For more information, click here.