Leo "The Bull" Thomas, Zydeco performer, has died

Posted at 1:47 PM, Apr 14, 2021
Leo Thomas, a Zydeco drummer and vocalist known as "The Bull," died yesterday. He was 84.

Thomas died at his home, his family members tell us.

Services will be Saturday at St. Paul's Church in Elton, his home town. Viewing will be 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass.

Thomas fronted his own band, Leo Thomas and His Louisiana Zydeco Band, and is well-known for being one of the only band leaders to do so from the drums. Thomas also well-known for being the father of Leroy Thomas, a Zydeco accordion player, and Lee Andrus Thomas, a Zydeco drummer. Leroy fronts the Zydeco Road Runners.

