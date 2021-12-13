LDWF hosting December tagged catfish derby at "Get Out and Fish" locations

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is hosting a tagged catfish derby at all of their "Get Out and Fish!" ponds.

Derbies will take place between Saturday, December 18, and Saturday, December 25.

Each of the 17 sites participating in the derby will have 10 tagged channel catfish released with the other stocked catfish.

Anglers who catch and report a tagged channel catfish caught at one of these ponds during the derby will receive a fishing prize pack from LDWF.

For more information about the event, including directions to the ponds, reporting instructions, derby rules, and tips on how to catch catfish, visit wlf.louisiana.gov/page/gof-derby.

REMINDER: LDWF says that anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters.

Licenses are available for purchase online at wlf.louisiana.gov/page/recreational-fishing-licenses-and-permits.

Find the closest location for the Get out and Fish program:

