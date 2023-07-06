LDWF agents arrest 12 boaters for DWI over Fourth of July weekend

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division, in support of Operation Dry Water, arrested 12 boaters statewide during the Fourth of July holiday weekend for allegedly operating a vessel while under the influence (DWI).

Operation Dry Water is a national boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign that began in 2009 as a joint program between LDWF/LED, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the U.S. Coast Guard. More information is available here.

On July 1, agents arrested:

Johnny W Calton V, 29, Grayson, on the Ouachita River in Caldwell Parish.

Cody Overland, 28, of Independence, on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish.

Brett D. Fitch, 38, of Cecilia, on the Atchafalaya River in St. Martin Parish.

On July 2, agents arrested:

Eric Holley, 40, of Minden, on Lake Claiborne in Claiborne Parish.

Justin Kelley, 28, of Dry Prong, on the Red River in Rapides Parish.

Robert W. Leblanc, 37, of Ragley, on Toledo Bend in Sabine Parish.

Brad Monistere, 52, of Ponchatoula, on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish.

David Barrilleaux, 35, of Metairie, on Lake Pontchartrain in Jefferson Parish.

Blaize M. Weatherford, 28, of Erwinville, on the False River in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Robbie LaFosse, 49, of Lake Charles, in the Calcasieu River Ship Channel in Calcasieu Parish.

On July 3, agents arrested:

Dwayne Giroir, 27, of Pierre Part, in Bayou Magazille in St. Martin Parish.

Brian Frederick, 62, of Carencro, on the Intracoastal Waterway in Vermilion Parish.

In Louisiana, a DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines as on the road and includes jail time, fines and loss of driving and boating operator privileges. A DWI can be issued to anyone who operates a moving vessel or vehicle while impaired. A first offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose their driver's license and boating privileges for the period of time ordered by the judge in the case. Also, each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI offenses, whether they happened on the water or on the road.