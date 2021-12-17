LDH releases vaccination event dates ahead of the holidays

Louisiana Department of Health Region Four releases dates for those interested in getting COVID-19 vaccinations in Acadiana ahead of the holiday season.

Their spokesperson says, "With the holidays among us and the increasing number of confirmed and probable cases of the Omicron variant in the state, it has never been more important for unvaccinated individuals to receive the vaccine and for those vaccinated to get their booster dose."

LDH is hosting several event's this week.

They want people to remember that receiving a booster 6 months after your second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or 2 months after your single Janssen vaccine is crucial to preventing COVID-19 infection. Recent studies are showing that a booster dose may be key to prevention of the Omicron variant. All individuals, ages 16 and older are now eligible for a booster dose.

Here's what you need to know if getting vaccinated for the first time:

To get A Shot at 100, click here.

