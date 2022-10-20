LDH offers vaccine events around Acadiana, in-home services available

The Louisiana Department of Health will host several vaccine events around Acadiana at the follow locations:

Thursday, October 20, 2022



Solomon House 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

520 Center Street New Iberia, La. Flu vaccines

COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters for 5 years and up

Monkeypox vaccines (must meet eligibility criteria)

Friday, October 21, 2022



Broussard Community Center 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

108 Broadville Street Broussard, La. Flu vaccines

Pneumonia vaccines

COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters for 5 years and up

Wednesday, October 26, 2022



Bayou Carlin Cove Pavilion 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

605 S. Railroad Street Delcambre, La. Flu vaccines

COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters for 5 years and up

Monkeypox vaccines (must meet eligibility criteria)



If you are unable to leave your home for any reason and are interested in getting a vaccination, help is just a call away.

To be added to an in-home vaccination registry call 1-855-453-0774 or visit the LDH website by clicking here.

Within a week of being added to the registry, you will get a call from a mobile vaccination unit to schedule your appointment for an in-home vaccination.

If you would like to speak to someone in Spanish or Vietnamese, you can request interpretation services when calling the toll-free number.

If you are d/Deaf, DeafBlind or hard of hearing and would like additional assistance, please contact Louisiana Commission for the Deaf.

For a complete list of Louisiana Commission for the Deaf Regional Service Centers, click here.

Additional resources are available by voice phone at 800-256-1523, or by video phone at 225-228-1203.